What Happened To Sparketh (Online Art Courses) From Shark Tank Season 13?
Creativity is essential for children, but many young learners don't have the right opportunities to discover and nurture their artistic potential. With the academic system emphasizing subjects like math and science over the arts, it's not surprising that fewer kids have access to and engage in art-focused programs. In light of this, young entrepreneurs Tim Samuel and Dwayne Walker created an online learning platform designed to help children and teens develop their artistic skills. Called Sparketh, the platform offers a vast library of video lessons that guide young aspiring artists to unlock and practice different artistic techniques, from drawing and painting to cake decorating.
Basically, what Sparketh provides is a structured mentorship program that younger learners can easily follow via an online subscription. Subscribers get personalized guidance, so they can explore various forms of artistic expression and find one or more that suits them. But to put their brand out there, Walker and Samuel knew they needed financial and professional support. Hence, they pitched Sparketh on "Shark Tank" Season 13 — the same season the Liberate meditation app failed to land a deal — in hopes of securing funding to improve their platform and help it reach a wider audience of young creatives.
What happened to Sparketh on Shark Tank?
Samuel and Walker appeared on Shark Tank Season 13, episode 3, which aired in October 2021. Off the bat, they disclosed that they were seeking a $100,000 investment in exchange for 8% equity in their company. To showcase what they were offering, the pair asked the sharks to make a feather painting using toothbrushes. They provided all the art materials needed, and each shark created their own interpretation of the painting. The task helped showcase the fun and accessible nature of the online art courses. While the concept was well-received, the financial details raised concerns among the sharks. At the time of its appearance on the show, Sparketh had generated $300,000 in sales in 2020 and was projected to reach $500,000 in 2021. However, the founders admitted that most subscribers only stayed on for six or seven months, and the cost to acquire a customer ($51) compared to their lifetime value ($160) further suggested that profitability was a challenge.
This led to skepticism as to how Sparketh could compete with free art tutorials on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Due to these concerns, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary chose not to invest. Mark Cuban, who is leaving the show after "Shark Tank" Season 16, also decided that it was not for him. Meanwhile, Barbara Corcoran and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky saw potential in the business partners' passion and drive. They offered $100,000 for 20% equity, contingent on Sparketh achieving profitability within six months. Samuel and Walker accepted the offer.
Sparketh after its Shark Tank appearance
After securing a deal with two sharks, Sparketh continued to grow. However, the "Shark Tank" effect did not kick in immediately, so the company expanded its offerings to include structured courses focused on themes like animals, nature, food, and portraiture. Sparketh also introduced a free one-month trial to allow new users to explore the different features of the platform before committing to a year-long subscription. Corcoran and Lubetzky have expressed enthusiasm about their investment in Sparketh. In a press release, Corcoran said, "I love working with self-taught entrepreneurs like Tim and Dwayne who have hustled every step of the way to create their brand without formal education in business. Time and again as they've built Sparketh, they've demonstrated the trait I look for most in partners, which is the ability to get back up."
Meanwhile, Lubetzky addressed his partnership with the Sparketh co-founders in an Instagram post, writing, "Sparketh nurtures kids' creativity by bringing arts education online. We are already getting to work to bring the Sparketh experience to more kids across the country. Tim and Dwayne have grit, passion and a beautiful friendship — I know they will succeed." However, there is no confirmation from either the sharks or the company that their deal closed. Sparketh is not listed on Corcoran's investment portfolio on her website or on Lubetzky's Pitchbook roster. Its fate is similar to that of the Hopscotch coding app for kids from Season 12 of "Shark Tank," which got a promise for an investment on the show that doesn't seem to have ever materialized.
Is Sparketh still in business?
Sparketh is still in business. The company has continued to operate and grow and still offers subscription-based access to its online art courses. Even though there's no confirmation that the investment from the sharks pushed through, Samuel and Walker's business reached an estimated annual revenue of $2 million by April 2023, according to Shark Tank Blog. Later that year, however, Shark Tank Recap said Sparketh was only bringing in $1.5 million in yearly revenue.
Figures for 2024 were not disclosed, but Sparketh has grown its reach based on the increase in the number of its followers on Instagram. In 2023, it only had around 18,000 followers. As of 2025, its official account, where the company shares video clips showcasing different art projects and techniques, has already accumulated over 26,000 followers. The Sparketh Facebook page, which mirrors content shared on Instagram, has 12,000 followers and more than 2,500 likes.
Sparketh offers two payment plans: a $25 monthly and $250 yearly package. The former provides unlimited access to over 1,000 videos and different art programs. It also unlocks two separate student accounts with personalized one-on-one feedback, course files to download, and access to new weekly virtual courses. The latter includes all services offered in the $25 monthly package, plus it saves new users $50 off the annual subscription and gives them the option to request courses. Sparketh also has a separate plan for teachers, schools, districts, and organizations who want to use the platform for their art education programs.
What's next for the Sparketh co-founders?
Both co-founders remain involved in Sparketh. According to the Sparketh website, Walker serves as the CEO and VP of Product, while Samuel holds the position of vice president. They have also formed a team dedicated to developing, administering, and ensuring the quality of the platform. Despite the pair's continued commitment to Sparketh, both founders have explored opportunities outside of the company. Samuel has a background in videography and worked as a freelance video editor for 14 years before dedicating himself full-time to Sparketh in 2020. He and Walker founded the online art education platform in 2014, so he was juggling his time between the company and his freelance gigs for several years before deciding to focus on Sparketh.
Walker took on additional roles outside of Sparketh even after their "Shark Tank" appearance, including a position at WAVS, a platform for music producers, songwriters, and musical artists. He served as the director of product and revenue operations at that company between 2022 and 2024. In June 2023, Walker founded Doggy Spice, an e-commerce venture specializing in all-natural herbal blends for dogs. The Doggy Spice online store is still up, but Walker indicated on his LinkedIn profile that he left the company in April 2024. As of late, both Samuel and Walker are actively working at Sparketh, with the two sharing posts about creativity and success every now and then. Looking ahead, they could continue to enhance the platform's course offerings and realize their initial goal of making Sparketh a premier destination for young artists.