What Happened To Sparketh (Online Art Courses) From Shark Tank Season 13?

Samuel and Walker appeared on Shark Tank Season 13, episode 3, which aired in October 2021. Off the bat, they disclosed that they were seeking a $100,000 investment in exchange for 8% equity in their company. To showcase what they were offering, the pair asked the sharks to make a feather painting using toothbrushes. They provided all the art materials needed, and each shark created their own interpretation of the painting. The task helped showcase the fun and accessible nature of the online art courses. While the concept was well-received, the financial details raised concerns among the sharks. At the time of its appearance on the show, Sparketh had generated $300,000 in sales in 2020 and was projected to reach $500,000 in 2021. However, the founders admitted that most subscribers only stayed on for six or seven months, and the cost to acquire a customer ($51) compared to their lifetime value ($160) further suggested that profitability was a challenge.

Advertisement

This led to skepticism as to how Sparketh could compete with free art tutorials on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Due to these concerns, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary chose not to invest. Mark Cuban, who is leaving the show after "Shark Tank" Season 16, also decided that it was not for him. Meanwhile, Barbara Corcoran and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky saw potential in the business partners' passion and drive. They offered $100,000 for 20% equity, contingent on Sparketh achieving profitability within six months. Samuel and Walker accepted the offer.