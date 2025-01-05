What Happened To The Liberate Meditation App From Shark Tank Season 13?

Mental health is often overlooked in the hustle and bustle of daily life. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, around 57.8 million adults in the U.S. suffered mental health issues in 2021. Additionally, one in five adults are typically diagnosed with a mental health condition yearly.

Olivia Bowser, a certified meditation and mindfulness teacher, wanted to address this with her self-made Liberate meditation app. Launched in May 2020 during the global COVID-19 lockdowns after raising $11,000 through crowdfunding, Liberate started as a simple platform to help individuals and corporations keep their mental health in check through various classes, both live and recorded.

With a unique approach combining mindfulness practices and community support, Bowser's vision was mainly inspired by her personal need for "mental fitness" to complement her regular physical workouts. Her desire to get as many people on board the program and expand the business aspect of Liberate eventually led her to try her luck at landing a major investment with one of the Sharks on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank."

