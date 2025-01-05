What Happened To The Liberate Meditation App From Shark Tank Season 13?
Mental health is often overlooked in the hustle and bustle of daily life. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, around 57.8 million adults in the U.S. suffered mental health issues in 2021. Additionally, one in five adults are typically diagnosed with a mental health condition yearly.
Olivia Bowser, a certified meditation and mindfulness teacher, wanted to address this with her self-made Liberate meditation app. Launched in May 2020 during the global COVID-19 lockdowns after raising $11,000 through crowdfunding, Liberate started as a simple platform to help individuals and corporations keep their mental health in check through various classes, both live and recorded.
With a unique approach combining mindfulness practices and community support, Bowser's vision was mainly inspired by her personal need for "mental fitness" to complement her regular physical workouts. Her desire to get as many people on board the program and expand the business aspect of Liberate eventually led her to try her luck at landing a major investment with one of the Sharks on ABC's hit show "Shark Tank."
What happened to Liberate on Shark Tank?
In December 2021, Bowser brought her innovative concept to "Shark Tank" Season 13, episode 9. Pitching Liberate as a platform that helps users "work out their mental muscles," she sought $200,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in her company. Her goal was to secure funding to hire a sales manager and scale her operations.
At the time of filming, Liberate's offerings included virtual classes led by Bowser and other instructors, with subscriptions priced between $19 per month (access to the content library) and $49 per month (access to live classes). Impressively, 65% of the company's revenue came from corporate clients, showcasing its potential in the B2B space.
However, the Sharks were not convinced. While they praised Bowser's passion and acknowledged the importance of mental wellness, they had reservations about the company's financial performance. By the time of her pitch, Liberate had generated just $50,000 in sales, which fell short of the Sharks' expectations.
Robert Herjavec questioned why Liberate wasn't earning more, given the booming demand for mental health services. Mark Cuban, though supportive of her philosophy, criticized the company's low pricing strategy. Daymond John and Lori Greiner were also reluctant, so they were out. Kevin O'Leary delivered the harshest critique, declaring, "This idea is without merit. It's going to zero." Ultimately, Bowser left the tank without securing a deal.
Liberate founder Olivia Bowser pushes through despite not landing a deal
Despite the disappointing result, Bowser remained optimistic and viewed her "Shark Tank" pitch as a pivotal learning experience. In a 2022 interview with Authority Magazine, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, "I am very pleased with the outcome of my 'Shark Tank' pitch... We got wonderful feedback from all Sharks, and they all really believed in the work we are doing." She also acknowledged that the show gave her company free publicity.
Following her "Shark Tank" appearance, Liberate secured funding from an angel investor, as well as Techstars Global, Techstars LA, and Techstars Space, according to global funding community network F6S. Liberate's financial growth was so significant after the show that it exceeded its annual revenue from 2021 within just the first quarter of 2022. Bowser's firm secured deals with big customers, including Google and Uber.
It appears Bowser leveraged the feedback she received from the Sharks, since Liberate went on to refine its business model by providing clients with customized wellness programs and expanding the company's offerings to include more products, such as eBooks, merchandise, and a free mobile app. Hence, as of July 2024, Liberate has already become a six-figure business.
Liberate now thrives with its B2B model
Liberate has found its footing in the corporate wellness space, offering tailored programs that address workplace mental health needs. The company provides 30- to 60-minute virtual workshops on mindfulness, gratitude, and other wellness topics, which can be booked by corporations or individuals. Clients such as Anheuser-Busch, Morgan Stanley, and Ritual have praised Liberate's effective approach to improving employee well-being.
In addition to live and on-demand classes, Liberate offers free eBooks with affirmations and journal prompts, as well as merchandise like the Liberate-branded Mental Fitness Journal (sold for $29). The company also introduced a $6 21-Day Wellbeing Challenge designed for individuals coping with job burnout. With over 200 companies using its services, Liberate's annual recurring revenue has already reached $500,000.
Addressing Liberate growth post-"Shark Tank," Bowser told Fempreneur.com: "Our virtual community is growing solidly. Liberate has grown by 250% since launch and helped over 1,000 human beings strengthen their mental well-being and expand their relationship with themselves and others. Our strong online presence has allowed us to form positive brand partnerships with other mission-driven companies, connect with a global community, and expand into not just virtual classes but also virtual programs as well."
What's next for Liberate and its founder?
Bowser continues to expand Liberate while championing mental fitness as an essential component of overall health. In May 2024, she launched the "Mentally Fit" podcast, where she discusses mindfulness, fitness, and strategies for balancing career and self-care with highly successful guests. "My goal is to change the conversation around mental health and empower people to take better care of themselves and others," she said when she introduced her podcast.
As a vocal supporter of mindfulness and mental health, Bowser has also grabbed opportunities that led to speaking engagements at her alma mater, Syracuse University, and other conventions, such as the WPP Stream technology conference. On top of this, she remains an active growth consultant in the Los Angeles area, specializing in customer relation management, digital marketing, customer retention, and campaign execution, among others, according to her updated LinkedIn profile.
Bowser was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2024 due to her social impact. The renowned business publication noted how her "Shark Tank" appearance helped build organic growth for her company in its first year. At the time of filming, Liberate was just 6 months old. Now that the mindfulness and mental health service has grown to be a profitable business, the future looks bright for both Liberate, and its founder.