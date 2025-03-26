How To Turn Your iPhone's Camera Grid On (And Off)

We've gone from a single 2-megapixel camera incapable of video recording on the first iPhone to a triple-lens setup boasting a 48-megapixel primary camera accommodating up to 4K 120fps video recording on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Competition in the Android realm has also caught up, and when we compare the highest-end segment, it really comes down to personal preference of which phone's camera suits your needs better.

Still, the iPhone is one of the easiest recommendations for anyone looking to pick up a new smartphone with excellent photo and video quality. This is thanks to not just the hardware and glass packed inside the phones but also how straightforward and user-friendly the iPhone's photo-taking experience is. You simply launch the camera, tap the shutter button, and the iPhone does all the processing in the background, leaving you with an image you can't really complain about.

Though the camera app's interface has remained clean and clutter-free since the beginning, iOS has certainly gained several handy tools to help you capture better-looking images over the years. For example, there are a lot of things you can do with Live Photos once you figure out how the feature works. A more universal tool in the world of photography is the use of grid lines. The iPhone's default camera app supports this feature — here's how you can enable and use it.

