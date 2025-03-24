Why Do Rockets Curve When Launched Instead Of Going Straight Up?

When you were a kid, how did you think rockets worked? They blast off from a pad straight up, and then they're in space, right? The assumption makes sense — after all, straight up is where space is, and it seems like shooting straight up would be the fastest, simplest way to get there. However, as anyone who's actually watched a rocket launch can tell you, they do not fly straight up.

Rather, a launched rocket follows a distinct curve after it blasts off, gradually appearing to fly horizontally to us on the ground. It seems odd from our angle; surely just flying sideways wouldn't get you to space. The reality, however, is that curving the trajectory is the only way a rocket can hope to breach the bulk of the atmosphere into orbit. If a rocket did try to shoot straight up the way we assume, it would just fall right back down to where it was, possibly falling on top of something or someone.