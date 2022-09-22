What Is A Launch Window, And Why Does NASA Use It?

If you follow space news and rocket launches, a term you'll often hear used is "launch window." It refers to the period during which a launch can take place, typically between a few days and a few weeks in duration. There are a whole lot of factors that go into determining when it's possible to launch a rocket, so agencies like NASA use launch windows to give guidance on when a good time to launch is.

The exact launch window for any given mission will depend on where a rocket is launching towards. Traveling to the International Space Station, for example, is relatively easy as the station sits in low-Earth orbit and is close by. That's why missions to the space station are relatively easy to schedule.

Traveling to Mars, however, is more complicated business. Think of how Mars orbits the sun. To send a rocket to Mars efficiently (and without spending a ton of money), you want to launch it when the two planets are at their closest to each other. This happens around once every two years because one year on Mars is a bit less than two years on Earth.

The European Space Agency uses the analogy of the solar system as an athletics race track, where it would take a lot of energy to chase down a runner who you wanted to intercept. If you walk across the center of the track instead, you could intercept the runner on the other side much more efficiently.