What Is Runtime Broker On Your PC, And Is It Safe To Disable It?

Microsoft introduced the Windows Store along with Windows 8 in 2012. While the platform was later rebranded to Microsoft Store, it continued to serve the same purpose — act as a digital distribution platform from where you can download apps, games, movies, and more on your Windows computer. To ensure that all the apps that you have downloaded from the Microsoft Store adhere to their declared permissions, Microsoft added Runtime Broker as a core process on Windows.

For instance, if you open a media-related app that you have downloaded from the Microsoft Store, then the process will check and ensure that the app is declaring all permissions for all the areas that the app has access to, such as your storage. In a nutshell, you can consider it a broker that connects the apps you have downloaded from the Microsoft Store, or Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps to the trust and privacy settings.

When you boot your computer, Runtime Broker starts running in the background, consuming almost no CPU resources. The moment you open a UWP app, you'll see around a 30% rise in CPU usage by Runtime Broker. It's because it's checking all the permissions that the UWP app has on your device. Once it's done checking the permission, its CPU consumption will settle back down to normal numbers. This is what happens in normal scenarios.

