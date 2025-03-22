Zinc Additive For Engine Oil: How Much To Add (And Do You Even Need To?)

As someone who's driven classic cars daily for around 15 years, as well as working on and restoring such cars throughout my education, I take vintage automotive maintenance very seriously. Many of these vehicles require specialized care and certain products due to their age, mileage, and general usage history. That's why some oil companies produce "high-mileage" and similar blends –- perfect, for instance, in cars like my classic Jeep or Volkswagen. Typically, these oil blends feature a number of additives one can purchase separately, with a major component being ZDDP, more commonly referred to simply as zinc.

The amount of zinc your classic car needs depends on its age and apparent wear, with around 1,000 to 1,200 ppm sufficient for most applications (less if you have catalytic converters, as zinc causes buildup in a catalytic converter's elements). For instance, my Jeep has about 200,000 miles and a catalytic converter, so I use 1,000 ppm in my older straight-six. My Volkswagen, however, needs more like 1,200 ppm in the air-cooled 1600 with about 100,000 miles and no catalytic converter.

Does your car need zinc additive, though? Well, all oils you buy off-the-shelf come pre-mixed with additives such as zinc (usually 800 ppm), which are designed for modern engines because these represent the vast majority of cars on the road today. So, realistically, if you own a regular low-mileage modern car (anything made after the 1980s), zinc additives are not strictly necessary. However, if you own a vehicle made during or before the 1980s or one with a vintage-style, high-mileage, or high-performance engine, you should consider adding zinc the next time you change your oil to help protect the working surfaces from wear. Further, you should change the oil more often to help maintain this effect in such engines.

