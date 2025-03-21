Who Makes Harbor Freight's Air Hammers & How Much Do They Cost?

It's always nice to pay a visit to your local Harbor Freight to browse for tools, especially if you have something specific in mind. If you don't shop at Harbor Freight that much, you might not be familiar with the store's many in-house brands, which are manufacturers that provide products directly to Harbor Freight on exclusive contracts. A large portion of the various tools you'll find in any given Harbor Freight come from one of these brands, each one specializing in different price points and product sectors.

For example, if you're in the market for an air hammer, Harbor Freight has products on offer from three of its in-house brands: Central Pneumatic, McGraw, and Chief. The exact price of the air hammer you end up with will depend largely on which of these brands you decide to go in on, as well as the features and capabilities you're looking to get. Broadly, though, you could be looking at anywhere from under $20 to well over $100.