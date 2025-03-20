What Is A Camera Obscura And How Does It Work?

While the evolution of photography has gone on for a very long time — with the first film cameras appearing in the 1800s — the fundamental principles behind it have actually been known for much, much longer. We're talking thousands of years. All the way back to at least the 5th Century BC, where the Chinese philosopher Mozi made the first historically documented mention of the concept.

Photo film wasn't a thing over two thousand years ago, of course, but some people understood the importance of light and reflections well enough to use something called a "camera obscura" to view and sometimes record images. But since film didn't exist yet, it was used more like a rudimentary projector to position an image of a scene or subject, often onto a sheet of paper, then someone would trace over it to recreate the shot.

Modern cameras don't have a tiny person inside making incredibly fast and detailed drawings of what's in front of the lens, but a lot of these core ideas haven't changed in all this time.