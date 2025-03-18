Do Dashcams Drain Your Car's Battery?

Whom amongst us hasn't enjoyed a dashcam video from time to time? Dashcams have become quite a necessity for their ability to record accidents, deter theft, and provide evidence in insurance claims (not to mention the crazy goings-on they capture, giving car owners their very own viral video gold). However, one of the biggest concerns among drivers who use them? Whether a dashcam can accidentally drain the car's battery. While it is certainly possible, it depends on how the dashcam is powered and whether it's configured to run when the vehicle is off.

Many dashcams only operate when the car is on, drawing power from the USB port or the 12V cigarette lighter socket, which typically turns off with the ignition. Others, especially those with a parking mode feature, can be hardwired to a constant power source and remain active even when the vehicle is off. These hardwired setups typically come with battery protection features to prevent excessive drain, but extended recording periods can still cause battery depletion. Understanding how dashcams draw power and how to manage their energy use is essential for ensuring they don't leave you with a dead battery.