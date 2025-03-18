Who Makes Hisense Soundbars & Are They Good Sound Quality? (Here's What Owners Say)

If you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade your TV's audio — especially if you already have a Hisense TV — then a Hisense soundbar is a solid choice. People like the clear dialogue, solid bass, and Dolby Atmos support in some models, but there are some common complaints, like spotty wireless connectivity and bass that sometimes lack oomph.

One model that gets a lot of attention is the Hisense AX5125H, a 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that users say delivers surprisingly immersive sound for the price. TechRadar praised its punchy sound and immersive effects but mentioned that the subwoofer could be more powerful. Some users on Reddit also pointed out that while it gets loud and clear, the bass can feel underwhelming.

For a more compact and affordable option, users favor the Hisense HS214, but it suffers a similar fate as the AX5125H. RTINGS highlighted its clear vocals and decent midrange performance but noted that it struggles with deep bass and doesn't support advanced surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos. It's a decent choice if you just want better TV audio but don't expect a cinematic experience.

In terms of features, buyers love how easy Hisense soundbars are to set up, and many appreciate that even budget models come with virtual surround sound. However, some models lack advanced connectivity options like Chromecast or Apple AirPlay, which could be a dealbreaker for those who stream from multiple devices.

So, are they worth it? If you want premium, audiophile-grade sound, brands like Sonos, Bose, or Samsung (which were featured in our ranking of the best soundbars) might be a better fit. But if you're just looking to boost your TV's audio without spending a fortune, Hisense soundbars are a solid option.