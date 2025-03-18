Who Makes Hisense Soundbars & Are They Good Sound Quality? (Here's What Owners Say)
Remember when TVs were big, boxy, and actually had decent speakers? Those days are long gone. As TVs have become thinner and sleeker, their built-in speakers have taken a serious hit in quality. Even on the most expensive TVs around, there's just not enough space for powerful drivers, so you end up with tinny dialogue, weak bass, and audio that sounds like it's trapped inside a soda can.
That's where soundbars come in — to add the punch, clarity, and depth your TV speakers just can't deliver. The best soundbars improve your TV's audio output, make movies more immersive, and dialogue crystal clear.
Hisense, the Chinese brand best known for its budget-friendly yet feature-packed TVs, also makes soundbars to complement its home entertainment lineup. But users are interested in knowing who's behind the brand and, more importantly, if they sound any good. We dug into the details, sifted through user reviews, and checked expert opinions to help you decide if a Hisense soundbar is worth your money.
Who makes Hisense soundbars?
Hisense makes its own soundbars—no outsourcing to third parties. The company, based in Qingdao, China, has been in the electronics business since 1969, starting with radios before expanding into TVs, appliances, and audio gear.
They manufacture their products in factories across China, South Africa, and Mexico, keeping much of the process in-house. That said, Hisense also operates as an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), meaning they sometimes produce electronics for other brands to repackage and sell under different names. You may not realize that they're behind several well-known household names, including Toshiba, Sharp, Gorenje, Hitachi, ASKO, and Ronshen. To stay competitive, Hisense has taken an asset-acquisition approach to innovation, buying up established brands and technologies rather than building everything from scratch. Over the years, they've acquired factories, TV divisions, and appliance brands — expanding their expertise while fast-tracking R&D.
Hisense runs its own research and development teams alongside its manufacturing facilities, meaning they have full control of the entire process — from design to production. This allows them to finetune how their soundbars pair with their TVs, which translates to a more seamless experience for customers who choose an all-Hisense setup. This is why matching brands across your media setup is the best way to maximize your home theater experience. Some of their higher-end models even feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, technologies typically found in pricier systems from brands like Samsung and Sony.
Are Hisense soundbars any good?
If you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade your TV's audio — especially if you already have a Hisense TV — then a Hisense soundbar is a solid choice. People like the clear dialogue, solid bass, and Dolby Atmos support in some models, but there are some common complaints, like spotty wireless connectivity and bass that sometimes lack oomph.
One model that gets a lot of attention is the Hisense AX5125H, a 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that users say delivers surprisingly immersive sound for the price. TechRadar praised its punchy sound and immersive effects but mentioned that the subwoofer could be more powerful. Some users on Reddit also pointed out that while it gets loud and clear, the bass can feel underwhelming.
For a more compact and affordable option, users favor the Hisense HS214, but it suffers a similar fate as the AX5125H. RTINGS highlighted its clear vocals and decent midrange performance but noted that it struggles with deep bass and doesn't support advanced surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos. It's a decent choice if you just want better TV audio but don't expect a cinematic experience.
In terms of features, buyers love how easy Hisense soundbars are to set up, and many appreciate that even budget models come with virtual surround sound. However, some models lack advanced connectivity options like Chromecast or Apple AirPlay, which could be a dealbreaker for those who stream from multiple devices.
So, are they worth it? If you want premium, audiophile-grade sound, brands like Sonos, Bose, or Samsung (which were featured in our ranking of the best soundbars) might be a better fit. But if you're just looking to boost your TV's audio without spending a fortune, Hisense soundbars are a solid option.