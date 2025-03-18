How Rare Is The Pontiac G3 & What Is One Worth Today?

In terms of Pontiac models you didn't realize existed, it doesn't get much more obscure than the unassuming G3. This little car represents Pontiac's tradition of rebadging at its finest, being little more than a Chevrolet Aveo with different bodywork. A G3 is an entry-level subcompact 4-door sedan or 5-door hatchback — cheap, practical, and almost entirely functional. It was originally known in Canada as the Pontiac Wave, production beginning for the 2005 model year. And you're far more likely to find a Wave than a G3, considering the latter was only available in 2009.

Advertisement

This means the G3 is also not exactly common. In fact, a G3 ranks as one of the rarest regular-production Pontiac models, with only 6,233 claimed to be sold. Pontiac never released an official number, however, so "around 6,000" seems to be the safest guess. Such a rare vehicle must be quite valuable, right? Actually, a G3 is one of the cheapest Pontiacs. When one does come up for sale, it's generally around $3,000 to $4,000, depending on condition and mileage.

The only substantial facelift the underlying Aveo received was in 2007, with a full redesign that created the standard G3 body shape. The G3 was about as basic as basic got for Pontiac, and it never made any waves (no pun intended) in the U.S. market. Let's take a look under the proverbial hood at this quirky little car and its features (or lack thereof).

Advertisement