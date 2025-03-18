5 Alternatives To The Tesla Cybertruck
The Tesla Cybertruck is a unique vehicle in terms of both design and construction. It has a look that is like no other pickup truck in the market. The Tesla Cybertruck also has body panels of stainless steel, which also make it one of a kind. But while the Tesla Cybertruck has a distinctive appearance, it is, at heart, an electric pickup truck. As such, there are several alternatives to the Cybertruck that are currently available for sale in the U.S. market.
Let's start with a look at the 2025 Tesla Cybertruck. it is available with a choice of either a dual-motor setup producing 600 horsepower, called All-Wheel Drive, or a tri-motor setup, called "Cyberbeast," with a total of 834 horsepower. Both of these powertrain options have all-wheel drive standard. The Cyberbeast can do 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds and 0-100 mph in 6.9 seconds, while the slower dual-motor All-Wheel Drive takes 3.9 seconds for 0-60 mph and 9.6 seconds for the 0-100 mph run, based on testing by Car & Driver. Tesla-estimated range is 320 miles for the Cyberbeast and 325 miles for the All-Wheel Drive.
Tesla Cybertruck pricing starts at $79,990 MSRP for the dual-motor All-Wheel Drive and increases to $99,990 MSRP for the tri-motor Cyberbeast. The Cybertruck can be ordered directly from the Tesla factory on the company's website, since Tesla operates without franchised dealers.
2025 GMC Hummer EV Pickup
The 2025 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, from GM's truck and SUV brand, is wider and significantly heavier than the Cybertruck. This is thanks in part to the Hummer's huge battery, which can be as large as 205 kWh in capacity. While the Tesla Cyberbeast version weighs in at 6,901 pounds, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup tips the scales at 9,640 pounds — nearly five tons.
Like the Cybertruck, The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is powered by either a dual-motor or tri-motor setup. The dual-motor provides 570 horsepower, while the tri-motor boosts that to a cool 1,000 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard on both models. The tri-motor Hummer EV Pickup can do 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and 0-100 mph in 8.8 seconds, according to Car & Driver. These numbers fall right between the two Cybertruck models.
A 20-module battery comes as standard in both versions of the Hummer EV, while a 24-module battery is available as an option on the tri-motor model. Range of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup is up to 367 miles, depending on the combination of motors and battery pack selected. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup has a starting MSRP of $98,845 for the dual motor version. The tri-motor, 1,000-horsepower version starts at an MSRP of $106,945.
2025 Rivian R1T
The 2025 Rivian R1T, like the Cybertruck, is an EV pickup from a startup automaker. In a similar fashion to the Tesla buying experience, Rivian vehicles are ordered and purchased through the company's website, since Rivian has chosen not to use franchised dealers. The Rivian R1T is powered by is powered by your choice of what Rivian calls Dual-Motor, Tri-Motor, and Quad-Motor layouts. Placement of the motors in both front and rear means that all Rivians have all-wheel drive. Power ranges from 665 horsepower for the Dual-Motor to 850 horsepower for the Tri-Motor to a Hummer-beating 1,025 horsepower for the Quad-Motor.
The 0-60 mph times for these motor configurations are 3.4 seconds for the Dual, 2.9 seconds for the Tri-Motor, and 2.5 seconds for the Quad, according to Rivian. Estimated curb weight ranges from 6,900 to 7,200 pounds. The Rivian R1T offers three different battery options, which Rivian identifies as Standard, Large, and Max. The Standard pack is made with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. This provides a lower-cost battery for entry-level models, while the Large and Max battery packs use lithium-ion chemistry. Battery range for the Dual-Motor model ranges from 258 miles with the Standard pack up to 420 miles with the Max pack.
Pricing for the Rivian R1T Dual-Motor starts at $69,900 MSRP with the Standard battery pack, $77,900 MSRP with the Large pack, and $83,900 with the Max pack. The Tri-Motor, available only with the Max pack, is priced at $99,900 MSRP. The Quad-Motor Rivian R1T has not yet been released but can be reserved on the Rivian website and is slated for delivery in 2025.
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
The 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning is Ford's attempt to get an EV pickup truck to the market quickly and ahead of its competitors. Instead of a clean-sheet approach, Ford created its electric version using the bones of its gas-powered F-150, with a battery pack, two motors, and an independent suspension in the rear. The result is the F-150 Lightning, which has been on the market since 2022.
The Ford F-150 Lightning comes with a host of features and is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup with varying amounts of power, depending on the battery size selected. The Standard Range battery comes with motors putting out 452 horsepower, while the Extended Range battery boosts the total output to 580 horsepower. Performance of the F-150 Lightning with the 580-horsepower motors sees 0-60 mph go by in 4.0 seconds, while 0-100 takes 10.6 seconds, according to Car & Driver testing procedures. This is comparable to the numbers put up by the dual-motor Cybertruck.
The F-150 Lightning's curb weight, with the larger battery, is 6,855 pounds. The EPA-estimated range for the Ford F-150 Lightning is 230 miles with the Standard Range battery and 300-320 miles with the Extended Range battery, depending on the model selected. The pricing structure for the Ford F-150 Lightning starts with the entry-level Lightning XLT at $62,995 MSRP. It then progresses through the Lightning Flash at $67,995 MSRP, the Lightning Lariat at $76,995, and the top-tier Lightning Platinum at $84,995 MSRP.
2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV
The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV offers a more complete model range, along with a new, smaller Standard Range battery. This provides a choice of three different Silverado EV battery sizes: Standard Range, Extended Range, and Max Range.
There are also power options for the Chevrolet Silverado EV. All are dual-motor, AWD configurations. Horsepower ratings start at 510 in the WT trim, move to 645 in the LT, and top out at 754 in the uplevel trims. According to Car & Driver tests, performance figures for the 754-horsepower Silverado EV RST are 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and 0-100 mph in 10.0 seconds, close to the dual-motor Cybertruck's numbers. The Silverado EV's curb weight with the largest 205 kWh battery is 8,800 pounds, nearly 2,000 pounds more than the Cybertruck. EPA-estimated range for the Chevrolet Silverado EV goes from a low of 282 miles for the WT with the Standard battery to a high of 492 for the 8WT with the Max Range battery. The LT with the Extended Range battery can go 408 miles, and the RST with the Max Range battery can hit 460 miles.
Silverado EV pricing starts with the stripped-down WT (work truck) versions, all with 510-horsepower motors. The WT Silverado EVs begin at $55,000 MSRP with the Standard battery and hit $75,700 MSRP with the Max battery. The more consumer-friendly versions of the Silverado EV commence with the LT with the Extended Range battery at $75,195 MSRP and max out with the RST with the Max Range battery at $97,895 MSRP.
2025 GMC Sierra EV
The 2025 GMC Sierra EV is a sibling to the Chevrolet Silverado EV. It is built on the same platform and is currently available only in the top-trim level Denali version. As such, it is both more luxurious inside and more expensive to buy. Lower and less expensive trim levels, including the off-road-focused AT4 and the Elevation, are expected later in the 2025 model year.
The GMC Sierra EV Denali is powered by a dual-motor, all-wheel drive system with a total output of 754 horsepower. Performance of the Sierra EV Denali with the Max Range battery, based on testing by Car & Driver, includes 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and 0-100 mph in 10.0 seconds. This is identical to the top-trim Chevrolet Silverado EV and places its performance right in the same ballpark as the dual-motor version of the Tesla Cybertruck. It comes standard with the Extended Range battery, with the Max Range battery optional at extra cost. The estimated range is 390 miles for the Extended Range and 460 miles for the Max Range packs. The curb weight of the Sierra EV Denali matches that of its Chevrolet Silverado EV counterpart at 8,800 pounds, making it significantly heavier than the Cybertruck.
The pricing for the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali starts at $91,995 MSRP with the Extended Range battery and increases to $100,495 with the Max Range battery. Notable GMC Sierra EV Denali options include Moonlight Matte paint for $3,995 (shown in the photo above) and a rooftop tent for $1,995.