5 Alternatives To The Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is a unique vehicle in terms of both design and construction. It has a look that is like no other pickup truck in the market. The Tesla Cybertruck also has body panels of stainless steel, which also make it one of a kind. But while the Tesla Cybertruck has a distinctive appearance, it is, at heart, an electric pickup truck. As such, there are several alternatives to the Cybertruck that are currently available for sale in the U.S. market.

Let's start with a look at the 2025 Tesla Cybertruck. it is available with a choice of either a dual-motor setup producing 600 horsepower, called All-Wheel Drive, or a tri-motor setup, called "Cyberbeast," with a total of 834 horsepower. Both of these powertrain options have all-wheel drive standard. The Cyberbeast can do 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds and 0-100 mph in 6.9 seconds, while the slower dual-motor All-Wheel Drive takes 3.9 seconds for 0-60 mph and 9.6 seconds for the 0-100 mph run, based on testing by Car & Driver. Tesla-estimated range is 320 miles for the Cyberbeast and 325 miles for the All-Wheel Drive.

Tesla Cybertruck pricing starts at $79,990 MSRP for the dual-motor All-Wheel Drive and increases to $99,990 MSRP for the tri-motor Cyberbeast. The Cybertruck can be ordered directly from the Tesla factory on the company's website, since Tesla operates without franchised dealers.

