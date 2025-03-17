Why Don't New Cars Come With Spare Tires Anymore?

There are a lot of things in life that we keep safely tucked away that we hope we'll never need to use. Our smoke alarms, for instance, or our emergency funds. These are the very things that we can't neglect, though, because when we need them, we really, really need them. Another solid example for drivers is a spare tire. Are you one of those unfortunate souls who has been stuck on an unfamiliar road late at night while waiting for your mechanic to hook you up with a spare? This topic is sure to strike a real chord with you, then.

In November 2023, the UK's RAC reported that it had reviewed "equipment lists of more than 300 car models across 28 brands — everything from the smallest superminis to the largest 4x4s," and what did the British auto servicing brand discover? Less than 3% of those models were sold new with a spare wheel included in the price.

For the manufacturer, of course, there's a money-saving benefit to limiting production of spares, while there are also some performance-related reasons to dispense with them. They add weight when kept in the back, and because they aren't always offered as full-size spares, they can limit performance while being driven on. As they're something of a last resort, drivers may not be inclined to use them anyway, which also limits the call for them. There are also more lightweight and convenient approaches to dealing with a flat, which is a further factor in the reduction of spare tires.

