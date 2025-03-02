Do Teslas Come With A Spare Tire? What You Need To Know

In lieu of a spare tire, Teslas provides tire repair kits for their cars. Packaged in a storage bag, the kit includes a small air compressor, a canister of sealant, an inflation needle, and a nozzle. While sufficient for repairing a puncture, this is not a long-term solution, and the tire must still be properly repaired or replaced in order to use the vehicle properly.

Advertisement

There is limited space in a Tesla vehicle because of the large number of batteries installed. Most of the space beneath Tesla cars is filled with batteries; this design, referred to as a skateboard by the company, was created to optimize the number of cells they can include to enhance its range. This focus on maximizing the range, however, limits the space available for storage, which includes the area where a spare tire could be stowed.

A Tesla is a heavy vehicle, and its engineers aimed at reducing its weight to maximize both battery life and performance. The battery packs in a Tesla significantly add to its overall weight, as seen in the batteries in a Model S which weigh 1,200 pounds, while those in a Model Y weigh 1,700 pounds, accounting for 26% and 38% of their total weight respectively. While still considered additional weight, the rim and tire for a Model S weigh 50 pounds, which is relatively small in terms of an additional weight penalty for the car.

Advertisement

With its technology and connectivity, Tesla encourages users to rely on their roadside assistance service in case of a flat tire. This feature, although quite beneficial, does have its drawbacks, since there's no certainty regarding when assistance will arrive, leaving a driver stuck waiting until help comes.