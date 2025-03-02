Do Teslas Come With A Spare Tire? What You Need To Know
Electric car manufacturer Tesla has six available models on the market, including the Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y, and the Cybertruck, however, despite this sizable lineup, Tesla does not provide a spare tire in any of its models. For cars equipped with advanced technology and a high price point, omitting a spare tire as a standard feature can seem like a questionable move in pursuit of innovation or an effort to reduce costs.
Tesla vehicles are equipped with different brands of tires ranging from Michelin, Pirelli, Goodyear, and Hankook. Built specifically for Tesla, these tires are specially made to handle the weight and torque output of the cars, are tubeless, and have acoustic insulation foam to reduce noise. Despite these advanced features, none of them offer run-flat capability, which requires the use of the repair kit should a tire puncture happen.
Although Tesla isn't the only manufacturer to forgo including a spare tire in its cars — other vehicles such as the Toyota Prius, BMW I4, and even the Chevrolet Camaro have also omitted it — it remains curious why Tesla chose to follow the same route, considering a spare tire is commonly regarded as an essential feature for vehicles.
Possible reasons why Tesla did not include a spare tire
In lieu of a spare tire, Teslas provides tire repair kits for their cars. Packaged in a storage bag, the kit includes a small air compressor, a canister of sealant, an inflation needle, and a nozzle. While sufficient for repairing a puncture, this is not a long-term solution, and the tire must still be properly repaired or replaced in order to use the vehicle properly.
There is limited space in a Tesla vehicle because of the large number of batteries installed. Most of the space beneath Tesla cars is filled with batteries; this design, referred to as a skateboard by the company, was created to optimize the number of cells they can include to enhance its range. This focus on maximizing the range, however, limits the space available for storage, which includes the area where a spare tire could be stowed.
A Tesla is a heavy vehicle, and its engineers aimed at reducing its weight to maximize both battery life and performance. The battery packs in a Tesla significantly add to its overall weight, as seen in the batteries in a Model S which weigh 1,200 pounds, while those in a Model Y weigh 1,700 pounds, accounting for 26% and 38% of their total weight respectively. While still considered additional weight, the rim and tire for a Model S weigh 50 pounds, which is relatively small in terms of an additional weight penalty for the car.
With its technology and connectivity, Tesla encourages users to rely on their roadside assistance service in case of a flat tire. This feature, although quite beneficial, does have its drawbacks, since there's no certainty regarding when assistance will arrive, leaving a driver stuck waiting until help comes.
Why having a spare tire is important
Having a spare tire and tools in a car is a very important part of car safety and emergency preparedness. The availability of a spare tire gives the ability to change a flat and proceed to the destination without needing to wait for help or call a tow. In a car's emergency tool kit, the most basic tools, including a jack and tire wrench, are must-haves to change a flat tire. Equally important to having tools and a spare tire in the car is to always check the condition of the spare tire and to know the safe and proper way to change the tire while on the road.
The value of having a spare tire in the car is knowing that one is prepared for any unexpected punctures or flat tire issues, in essence, it provides peace of mind for the driver, knowing that one is prepared for the unexpected.
Tesla might have legitimate justifications for not including a spare tire, but overall, the advantages of having one would seem to outweigh the majority of the disadvantages. It would have been a nice addition for Tesla to provide a spare tire for the benefit of their customers, even if it would have been an additional fee. For those who would have wanted the option to change their tires by themselves in the event of a flat or puncture, an alternative to the repair kit or roadside assistance would have been a welcome addition.