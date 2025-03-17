What Are The Yellow Grids On Telephone Poles For?

It's frightening to think just how different even the most familiar drives become in the dark. You didn't know that pothole was there? If you weren't coming past slowly enough to register its gaping presence ahead, you might well disappear down it. If that jogger hadn't been wearing that reflective gear, you may not have seen them crossing ahead of you. There are some vital safety tips you should bear in mind when driving at night.

The fact of the matter is, no matter how big an obstacle or feature on the roads may be, if it doesn't produce light of its own, it's so easy to miss, and can loom out of the darkness at the last moment. Streetlamps illuminate themselves, but telephone poles typically don't, making them a huge potential hazard at night.

Not only is there a great risk posed to the occupants of a car, but harm to such a pole can have costly and far-reaching consequences for the community. To mitigate this problem, some poles have been equipped with a mysterious-looking yellow grid. Many have been confused by this adornment, but its purpose is clear (and very important): The idea is that it will make the pole more visible to drivers on nearby roads.

