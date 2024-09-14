What Do The Different Colors Of Road Reflectors (Cat's Eyes) Stand For?

If you're a driver (or even a passenger), you've seen them: small color-coded plastic markers in the center, or sometimes at the edge, of the road. They have various names; in the U.K., you'll hear them called "cat's eyes," while in the U.S., they're usually referred to as "road reflectors" or "raised pavement markers."

While apps like Waze can warn you about risks on the roads, road reflectors make sure you're aware of important road boundaries and hazards in real time. If you shine your headlights on them at night, they reflect the light back to guide you, helping you to stay in your lane and see where to go in the dark. Road reflectors perform similar functions during daylight hours, signaling things like the direction a road is headed and giving drivers audio and tactile feedback on the boundaries of the lane they're driving in.

You've probably noticed they come in various colors, including white, yellow, red, blue, and green. As you've probably guessed, each of these colors has a specific meaning designed to help drivers understand lane markings or identify hazards. They also help emergency responders and maintenance workers by marking the locations of fire hydrants, road exits, and access points for emergency vehicles, letting them find what they need quickly and efficiently.

The color of cat's eyes can change depending on where you are in the world, making it useful to know what local color codes stand for so you can avoid any surprises.