Everything To Know About The 1986 Pontiac Trans Am (And How Much It's Worth Today)
The 1986 Pontiac Trans Am, a trim package of the iconic Pontiac Firebird, debuted almost right in the middle of the model's third generation that lasted from 1982-1992. Hampered with underwhelming power, these Pontiacs nevertheless feature a sleek, aerodynamic, and ubiquitously 1980s body shape made even more famous by its on-screen presence. In fact, the Firebird Trans Am ranks as one of the most popular vehicles in the history of film, from being the central focus of the "Smokey and the Bandit" series up to the 21st century. However, when referring to the third generation specifically, one franchise comes to mind: "Knight Rider." That show featured a 1982 Trans Am, whereas the model received a facelift in 1985 with extensions on the front lip, rocker panels, and quarter-panels.
Despite these differences, however, the pre-and post-facelift models typically cost about the same for a stock vehicle, with prices for a 1986 Trans Am hovering in the high-four digit to low-five digit range depending on mileage and condition. To put a hard number, expect to pay around $12,000 (about the same as its original $12,395 MSRP). They're certainly not bad cars, either, though remain unquestionably products of their time. A 1986 Trans Am is one of the most 1980s-looking vehicles ever dreamt up by GM, possibly only beaten by the Camaro and C4 Corvette, thanks in-part to their captivating digital instrument clusters. That said, given their relatively low cost of entry, these Pontiacs are some of the most accessible 1980s sports cars on the market today. Let's do a deep dive into some of its finer details, starting with the vehicle's mechanics.
Powertrain and running gear of the 1986 Firebird Trans Am
First and foremost, all 1986 Pontiac Firebirds share identical underpinnings to their Camaro siblings, including powertrain options. This is because the Firebird is just a badge-engineered Camaro, a tradition dating back to both models' debuts in 1967 (it's not exactly alone; Pontiac badge-engineered many vehicles throughout their history).
Typically, the powertrain is the main differentiating factor between a Firebird and a Trans Am. In this case, the 1986 Trans Am features one of three 5.0L V8s. The standard engine is the LG4, equipped with a 4-barrel carburetor and married to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. The next available option, however, raises the price substantially, the L69. Only 26 L69-equipped Trans Ams left the factory, easily placing it among the rarest Pontiacs of all time. The final option is far more mundane by comparison, but also more practical today — the fuel-injected LB9, producing an "eye-watering" 190 horsepower. No, none of these engines were particularly powerful. In fact, the base engine only produced some 150 horsepower, with the "tuned-port fuel injection" option checked on the LB9 cranking up to 210 horsepower.
Running gear-wise, the Trans Am sports an optional WS6 Performance Package, moderately beefing the underpinnings. These include features such as rear disc brakes, larger rims, stiff MacPherson struts up-front with a thicker anti-roll bar, and a Posi rear-end (this was also an option without the WS6 package). In terms of a practical driving experience today, however, the 1986 Trans Am offers little in the way of outright performance. In fact, it would probably get smoked by a Nissan Altima around a circuit. But that's hardly the point of why anyone would purchase such a car, let's be honest.
Bodywork and interior features
As mentioned before, the previous year saw the third-generation Firebird's main facelift, its most noticeable characteristic being the extended bodywork elements like the front-end. By comparison, 1986 only saw some minor revisions to the body, such as adding a third brake light. Much like many other cars from this era, the 1986 Trans Am also sports various exterior options indicative of the era, such as rear window louvers and a T-top configuration.
Likewise, the interior was similarly customizable, boasting a long list of options. Unfortunately, none of those options add digital instrumentation, but at least the Trans Am offered air conditioning as an option. Alongside this, you could spec one with an ACDelco AM/FM radio, power windows, tilting steering column, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 6-way power seats, cruise control, and more. A fully optioned 1986 Trans Am was a surprisingly well-equipped vehicle for its day, and many features still hold up today. Granted, the AM/FM radio might need updating (unless you prefer the factory look and sound), the seat cloth may have wear, and the approximately 40-year-old air conditioning will lack the comfort of modern automatic climate control. But these are issues inherent to almost any vehicle from the 1980s.
Overall, the bodywork and interior generally lend the 1986 Trans Am a certain quality that isn't specifically quantifiable. Much like how one doesn't buy this car for its performance, the "look" might just be the selling point above all else. This car starred in dozens of films and shows throughout the 1980s alone; the classic Trans Am silhouette is practically an icon of 1980s car culture. And that, by itself, may be worth the price of admission to many prospective owners.