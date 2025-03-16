Everything To Know About The 1986 Pontiac Trans Am (And How Much It's Worth Today)

The 1986 Pontiac Trans Am, a trim package of the iconic Pontiac Firebird, debuted almost right in the middle of the model's third generation that lasted from 1982-1992. Hampered with underwhelming power, these Pontiacs nevertheless feature a sleek, aerodynamic, and ubiquitously 1980s body shape made even more famous by its on-screen presence. In fact, the Firebird Trans Am ranks as one of the most popular vehicles in the history of film, from being the central focus of the "Smokey and the Bandit" series up to the 21st century. However, when referring to the third generation specifically, one franchise comes to mind: "Knight Rider." That show featured a 1982 Trans Am, whereas the model received a facelift in 1985 with extensions on the front lip, rocker panels, and quarter-panels.

Despite these differences, however, the pre-and post-facelift models typically cost about the same for a stock vehicle, with prices for a 1986 Trans Am hovering in the high-four digit to low-five digit range depending on mileage and condition. To put a hard number, expect to pay around $12,000 (about the same as its original $12,395 MSRP). They're certainly not bad cars, either, though remain unquestionably products of their time. A 1986 Trans Am is one of the most 1980s-looking vehicles ever dreamt up by GM, possibly only beaten by the Camaro and C4 Corvette, thanks in-part to their captivating digital instrument clusters. That said, given their relatively low cost of entry, these Pontiacs are some of the most accessible 1980s sports cars on the market today. Let's do a deep dive into some of its finer details, starting with the vehicle's mechanics.

