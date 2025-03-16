Which Lexus Sedans Are Still On Sale, And How Do They Compare In Price?

On the lowest end of the spectrum for sedans, we have the sole compact sedan with the Lexus IS. While you might think that the 'S' in the name stands for sedan — which is the case for the other sedans — the IS name instead stands for Intelligent Sport. This is also the newest model sedan that the company produces, though its first model year goes all the way back to 1999. That just shows you how confident Lexus in its own products that it can keep them around for so long.

The 2025 Lexus IS comes with a few different powertrain options depending on which model you get. At the most basic, you are looking to get a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine that can generate up to 241 hp. This version is called the IS 300, and it has a starting price of $41,610. That price is for a rear-wheel drive model, but if you want an all-wheel drive one, that starting price goes up by $2,000.

This price increase also includes an engine upgrade to a 3.0L V6 that gets you 260 hp. For further price increases, you are looking at the IS F Sport trim. There are many different models of the F Sport, each using the I4 and V6 engines mentioned. However, there is also the IS 350 F Sport, which comes with a 311 hp 3.5-liter V6. For the 350 model, you are looking at a starting price of $47,010 for a rear-wheel drive model and $49,010 for an all-wheel drive one. All that being said, the Lexus IS variations do not stop there.

