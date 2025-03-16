Which Lexus Sedans Are Still On Sale, And How Do They Compare In Price?
Like so many car manufacturers in recent years, Lexus has a lineup of vehicles that is dominated by SUVs, as they take up most of the slots on the best-selling vehicles in the United States. If you look at the company's catalog, you will see 15 different for sale. These range from crossovers to full-size, gas-powered to electric, and standard-issue to ultra-luxury, and the starting prices can be anywhere from $39,285 to $115,350. With all of these SUVs, it can be easy to forget that Lexus still has a few sedans in its lineup that are exceptional vehicles. And they rank among the most reliable cars on the market, playing a major role into why Lexus is generally considered one of the most reliable car brands.
Lexus offers sedans of various shapes, sizes, and powertrains that are able to satisfy a variety of consumers. On the whole, there are six Lexus sedans to choose from, and we are going to run down what you need to know about those six available sedans for the 2025 model year. Not only looking at just what makes these cars great, but let you know how much you can expect to pay for these new cars.
Lexus IS
On the lowest end of the spectrum for sedans, we have the sole compact sedan with the Lexus IS. While you might think that the 'S' in the name stands for sedan — which is the case for the other sedans — the IS name instead stands for Intelligent Sport. This is also the newest model sedan that the company produces, though its first model year goes all the way back to 1999. That just shows you how confident Lexus in its own products that it can keep them around for so long.
The 2025 Lexus IS comes with a few different powertrain options depending on which model you get. At the most basic, you are looking to get a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine that can generate up to 241 hp. This version is called the IS 300, and it has a starting price of $41,610. That price is for a rear-wheel drive model, but if you want an all-wheel drive one, that starting price goes up by $2,000.
This price increase also includes an engine upgrade to a 3.0L V6 that gets you 260 hp. For further price increases, you are looking at the IS F Sport trim. There are many different models of the F Sport, each using the I4 and V6 engines mentioned. However, there is also the IS 350 F Sport, which comes with a 311 hp 3.5-liter V6. For the 350 model, you are looking at a starting price of $47,010 for a rear-wheel drive model and $49,010 for an all-wheel drive one. All that being said, the Lexus IS variations do not stop there.
Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance
Lexus does have a fairly robust performance division. In fact, it has more performance vehicles than it does sedans. However, there is only a single sedan that Lexus has as part of that performance division, the Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance. The main reason for this separation from the other IS models is the powertrain. You are going to see a tremendous increase in power output with this model, as it comes fitted with a 5.0L V8 engine. This is the only Lexus sedan model that comes with a V8 engine, and it is one that has a maximum output of 472 hp.
There are two different trims for this performance sedan. You have the basic IS 500 F Sport Performance and the Performance Premium trims. For the former, you are looking at a starting price of $60,595 for a new 2025 model. For the Premium trim, that starting price increases to $65,095. These are significantly more than all of the other Lexus IS models, but in the grand scheme of Lexus sedans, these prices are roughly in the middle of the spectrum. So, if you are looking for a Lexus sedan with great performance, the IS 500 F Sport Performance will not break the bank quite as much as you may have originally though it would.
Lexus ES
We move away from the compact sedans and over to the mid-size sedans. That means we are talking about the 2025 Lexus ES model, which stands for executive sedan. This is a model that Lexus has been producing ever since the 1990 model year, which is the very first model year that Lexus was selling cars. Like the IS, you are looking at a couple of different powertrain options across a variety of different trims. However, the powertrains are distinctly different from the IS.
At its most basic, there is the 2025 Lexus ES 250. This mid-size sedan comes with a 2.5L I4 engine that gets you up to 203 hp. The starting price for this car is $43,215, which is not all that much more than the base-level IS. This 250 moniker is used for four different ES trims, and importantly, all of them utilize all-wheel drive. For rear-wheel drive, you need to go up to the ES 350, which features a 302 hp 3.5L V6 engine.
Luckily, the base model for this has that same $43,215 starting price. As the trims go up in price, they remain the same across the 250 and 350 too. The only difference comes with the 350 F Sport Handling and Black Line Special Edition trims because they don't exist for the 250. These start at $49,675 and $53,640, respectively.
Lexus LS
Now, we come to what was and is the original Lexus model, the full-size Lexus LS sedan. This was the very first car that the company released, and it has been going strong ever since. It also stands atop Lexus' lineup of sedans in terms of price and luxury. The LS does stand for luxury sedan, after all. This is not a slight price increase that you saw between the IS and ES. You are going to be paying a lot more for a 2025 Lexus LS even at its most basic. That most basic is the Lexus LS 500, which is a starting price at a whopping $81,685. That price is for a rear-wheel drive model, and if you want to get yourself an all-wheel drive LS, that starting price goes up to $84,935.
The LS 500 comes equipped with a 5.0L twin-turbo V6 that has a maximum output of 416 hp. So, while it may not technically be a performance vehicle, you are getting a great deal of power regardless. Unlike the other sedans previously on this list, the 5.0L V6 is the sole engine option for the LS.
However, there is also an F Sport trim for it as well. This version also has two different starting prices for rear and all-wheel drive. Those are $85,825 and $88,275, respectively. Luckily, the trims for the LS stop there, and the price range for the model isn't exorbitantly wide. That does not change the fact that you will be paying a pretty penny for a 2025 Lexus LS 500, no matter which one you are getting.
The hybrids
There are two additional models that have not been mentioned yet, but they are variations of both the Lexus ES and LS. That would be their hybrid counterparts. All of the models mentioned thus far have strictly been gas-powered ones, but you can get the mid-size and full-size sedans as hybrids too. Let's start with the 2025 Lexus ES 300h. This has that same 3.0L I4 engine that the standard model has, but it comes with a hybrid motor to improve efficiency and save you money on gas. Switching to a hybrid also will not cost you that much more, as the starting price is $44,615. That's only about $1,500 more than the standard ES. On the whole, there are five different trims for the ES 300h, the most expensive of which is the ES 300h F Sport Handling that starts at $50,910.
On the other hand the 2025 Lexus LS 500h hybrid is a significant price hike from the other already expensive LS 500 models. The LS 500h has a startling starting price of $116,560. That is the highest starting price of any Lexus model, beating out the full-size Lexus LX 700h hybrid SUV by $1,200. This is the only trim for the hybrid sedan, but with that price, the company is making sure it has just about everything you could want with a luxury sedan.
Although you might assume that the compact Lexus IS sedan would have a hybrid option, it actually does not, making it the rare Lexus model that doesn't. There are also zero all-electric sedans, though Lexus has an electric SUV.