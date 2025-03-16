What Does The Lexus GX 550 Cost? The Highlights Of Each Trim Level
There's a lot to like about the Lexus GX 550. It's an upscale SUV with all the rough-and-tumble characteristics you'd expect from a brutish off-roader – combining the two sets of characteristics in a unique and laudable way. In our full review of the redesigned 2024 Lexus GX we were impressed with its powerful V6 engine, its sheer off-road capability (regardless of trim), and its modern interior. All of that capability and cache comes with a price though.
The GX is one of the most expensive SUVs in Lexus' lineup for 2025 and it's one of the most expensive vehicles they make – just slightly behind plush sedans and coupes like the LS and the LC, and behemoth SUVs like the LX. So, just what do you get for your money when you go shopping for the Lexus GX 550? Let's break down the trim levels, cover standard equipment, and see just how much capability you get when you upgrade from base models to top trims.
Premium and Premium
The base model GX 550 is called the Premium. MSRP for the Premium is $65,285 (including $1,350 destination fee). Like every GX 550, it comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine that makes 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The V6 is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and every GX gets four-wheel drive as standard. Built on a strong body-on-frame platform, the GX 550 has impressive towing capability too – as much as 9,063 pounds on Premium and Premium+ models. That's enough to keep it competitive with some of the most robust SUVs on the road. Premium and Premium+ models have three rows of seating, giving you space for up to seven passengers.
Standard driver aids include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The Premium gets tech features like a 14-inch center touchscreen, a 10-speaker stereo, and wireless smartphone compatibility. Heated and ventilated front seats are also standard, but to get heated rear seats, you need to upgrade to the Premium+ trim. With an MSRP of $69,750, the Premium+ adds the heated second row seats along with a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera (called Panoramic View Monitor), and power-folding third-row seats. The Premium+ has a slightly lower towing capacity than the base model, at 9,041 lbs.
Luxury and Luxury
Next up for the GX is the Luxury trim – it sits right in the middle of the lineup. The Luxury trim has an MSRP of $77,750 (including destination) while the Luxury+ trim is offered at $81,750. Those are both pretty significant jumps over the standard model, but they offer a lot of equipment for the money. On top of all the Premium+ equipment, the Luxury trim adds upgraded upholstery (semi-aniline leather compared to the Premium trim's NuLuxe upholstery), massaging front seats, illuminated door sills, second-row window sunshades, and puddle lamps for the exterior mirrors. The Luxury trim also gets a big change in wheel size – up to 22-inch wheels from 20-inch wheels on the Premium.
In a pretty straightforward manner, the Luxury+ trim adds premium touches like adaptive suspension, a panoramic sunroof with adjustable tint (called Dynamic Sky), a center-console cooler (appropriately named the Cool Box), a 21-speaker Mark Levinson stereo, power-extending running boards (fixed running boards are standard on other models), and a digital rearview mirror. Lots of the Luxury+ features can be added individually to the standard Luxury model as well — the Mark Levinson stereo for instance is a $1,140 stand-alone option.
Overtrail and Overtrail
The final trim in the GX lineup diverges from the trend of more luxury. Instead, the Overtrail (as its name suggests) adds more off-roading capability. It should be noted though, the Overtrail and Overtrail+ models only offer seating for five passengers – no third row here. MSRP for the Overtrail is $72,930, while the Overtrail+ has a suggested price from Lexus of $80,395. Essentially, the Overtrail builds off the base Premium trim's equipment and adds a one-inch suspension lift, an electronically-locking rear differential, E-KDSS suspension, Multi-Terrain Select for challenging off-road scenarios, and 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 33-inch all-terrain tires. If you like adventuring deep into the wilderness while being surrounded by luxury trimmings, this is where it's at.
Like the other trim pairings, the Overtrail+ adds even more creature comforts to the mix, but they're mostly familiar items from the Luxury+ and Premium+ trims – features like wireless smartphone charging, heated second-row seats, massaging front seats, and the second-row sunshades. Other available options across all trim levels include a head-up display and a rear tonneau cover. Buyers who are looking to customize their GX will be happy to know that all sorts of accessories are available like roof-rack cross bars, on-board compressors, and a performance exhaust.