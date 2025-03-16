What Does The Lexus GX 550 Cost? The Highlights Of Each Trim Level

There's a lot to like about the Lexus GX 550. It's an upscale SUV with all the rough-and-tumble characteristics you'd expect from a brutish off-roader – combining the two sets of characteristics in a unique and laudable way. In our full review of the redesigned 2024 Lexus GX we were impressed with its powerful V6 engine, its sheer off-road capability (regardless of trim), and its modern interior. All of that capability and cache comes with a price though.

The GX is one of the most expensive SUVs in Lexus' lineup for 2025 and it's one of the most expensive vehicles they make – just slightly behind plush sedans and coupes like the LS and the LC, and behemoth SUVs like the LX. So, just what do you get for your money when you go shopping for the Lexus GX 550? Let's break down the trim levels, cover standard equipment, and see just how much capability you get when you upgrade from base models to top trims.