Yes, You Can Order From Amazon Japan In The US: What You Need To Know First
If you've ever checked out Amazon in another part of the world, you know that, based on the region you're in, there can be some big differences. At the same time, depending on where you're doing your international shopping, the differences may not be that great. However, if you've ever browsed the offerings on Amazon Japan, you know many of the products are available exclusively on the Japanese version of the e-commerce website. You might think that means you need to enlist the help of Google Gemini to book a flight to Tokyo for your Amazon shopping spree.
Fortunately, that's not the case. Turns out, you can easily order directly from Amazon Japan — even if you're in the U.S. Whether you've got your eye on a video game that's only released in Japan or rare manga volumes that aren't available stateside, in many cases, you can order these items from Amazon Japan and have them shipped to the U.S.
All you have to do is set up an Amazon Japan account to get access to a wide range of goods that aren't available anywhere else. Shipments from Amazon Japan to the U.S. fall under AmazonGlobal International Shipping. If you're shopping on Amazon Japan and see international shipping is available as an option, that item can be shipped to the U.S. How much you pay for shipping will vary based on your delivery address.
You'll need to create an Amazon Japan account
Before you can buy items from Amazon Japan, you'll need to create a separate Amazon account that's specific to that platform. That's because Amazon accounts are region-specific, so your American account won't work with Amazon Japan.
Follow these steps to open an Amazon Japan account:
- Go to amazon.co.jp on your preferred web browser.
- If the webpage opens in Japanese, click the Japanese flag next to the search bar.
- Under Language Settings, select English – EN.
- On the same page, change the Currency Settings to U.S. dollar.
- At the bottom of the page, you'll see New customer? Click Start here to open a new account.
- Enter your name, email address and new password, then click Continue.
- Check your email address and enter the security code to verify your email address.
- Click Create your Amazon account.
Once you've completed these steps, you'll be directed to a screen that gives you the option of setting up a passkey for your account, which will allow you to sign in with your fingerprint, face, or screen lock PIN instead of entering your password. This isn't required, but it can be useful for signing in quickly. From there, you'll be taken to the Amazon Japan home page, where you'll be able to shop for items that are eligible for shipment to the U.S. Since your Amazon Japan account is completely separate from your U.S. account, if you have a Prime membership, it won't transfer to your Japanese account.
Add a payment method
Now that you have your Amazon Japan account set up, you'll want to add a payment method so you can start buying all of those Japanese products that have caught your eye. Amazon Japan accepts credit and debit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diner's Club, JCB, and UnionPay. Keep in mind, some U.S. banks may block foreign transactions, so it's a good idea to let your bank know that you'll be making purchases from Amazon Japan ahead of time.
There's also the option of buying Amazon Gift Cards and adding them to your account balance as an alternative form of payment. When you do this, you can either split the payment between a credit or debit card and the Amazon Gift Card, or pay the amount in full with your gift card if the balance is enough to cover the total cost of your order.
Follow these steps to add a payment method to your Amazon Japan account:
- Go to amazon.co.jp on your preferred web browser.
- Place your cursor over Account & Lists to open the dropdown menu.
- Select Your Account from the dropdown menu, then click Your Payments.
- Click Add a payment method.
- Click Add a credit or debit card.
- Enter your credit or debit card details, then click Add and continue.
After you've entered your credit or debit card information, you'll see a screen that says Amazon is validating your card. If there's a problem, you'll be asked to double-check the information you entered for accuracy. Once Amazon Japan has confirmed your card is valid, you'll be prompted to add a new address. Scroll down to select United States and enter the required info. You can now buy products from Amazon Japan.
Shipping to the U.S.
While Amazon Japan does ship to the U.S., not every product you see listed on the website is eligible for shipment. The easiest way to figure out whether a product you see is eligible to be shipped to the U.S. is to select an item you'd like to buy and check the details of the order on the right side of the screen. If you see "Deliver to United States" along with the date the product will arrive, it can be shipped through AmazonGlobal International Shipping.
Prices for items on Amazon Japan are listed in Yen by default, so you'll want to set your currency to USD as described above or use an app like the iPhone's built-in currency converter. Shipping fees start at 2,339 JPY (approximately $16.00) for priority shipping and 2,192 JPY (approximately $15.00) for standard shipping. Amazon Japan uses a base "Per Shipment" cost and various "Per Item" (based on things like weight and number of items) costs to determine the total shipping cost.
When you check out, Amazon will let you know when your order will arrive. Standard shipping generally takes between five and ten business days, while expedited options will get to you quicker for an additional cost. Your purchases from Amazon Japan may be subject to import taxes, customs duties, and fees levied by U.S. authorities. You won't see these charges included in the product price or shipping fees displayed on Amazon Japan, but you will have to pay them when your item is delivered. However, Amazon Japan does provide an "Import Fees Deposit" estimation during checkout, which is meant to cover any applicable taxes and duties