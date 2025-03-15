Yes, You Can Order From Amazon Japan In The US: What You Need To Know First

If you've ever checked out Amazon in another part of the world, you know that, based on the region you're in, there can be some big differences. At the same time, depending on where you're doing your international shopping, the differences may not be that great. However, if you've ever browsed the offerings on Amazon Japan, you know many of the products are available exclusively on the Japanese version of the e-commerce website. You might think that means you need to enlist the help of Google Gemini to book a flight to Tokyo for your Amazon shopping spree.

Advertisement

Fortunately, that's not the case. Turns out, you can easily order directly from Amazon Japan — even if you're in the U.S. Whether you've got your eye on a video game that's only released in Japan or rare manga volumes that aren't available stateside, in many cases, you can order these items from Amazon Japan and have them shipped to the U.S.

All you have to do is set up an Amazon Japan account to get access to a wide range of goods that aren't available anywhere else. Shipments from Amazon Japan to the U.S. fall under AmazonGlobal International Shipping. If you're shopping on Amazon Japan and see international shipping is available as an option, that item can be shipped to the U.S. How much you pay for shipping will vary based on your delivery address.

Advertisement