Can Makita Batteries Fit Other Brands' Tools? Compatibility Explained

Every major hardware brand, from Makita to Ryobi to DeWalt, maintains its own exclusive battery pack framework. Every brand's pack has its own proprietary connector and an internal hardware, preventing you from swapping those batteries over brand lines. Every brand wants to keep you in its product ecosystem, of course, and if they let you use someone else's batteries, that'd be one less thing you're buying from them.

This presents a mildly annoying scenario; say, for example, you've got some power tools from a couple of brands, one of which is Makita. You don't have any charged batteries available for your other brands, but your Makita batteries are ready to go. Unfortunately, due to that inherent incompatibility between different brand batteries, there's no way to use those Makita packs with your other tools, at least not natively. If you find this scenario frustrating, you're not the only one, as there's an entire sub-sector of third-party brands making custom adapters for the major brands like Ryobi. Makita is no exception, as there are adapters for its battery packs as well as standalone tools designed to receive them without an adapter. Whether actually using these third-party tools and accessories is a good idea, though, merits careful consideration.

