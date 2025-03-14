What's The Oil Capacity Of A 6.7 Power Stroke Diesel And Which Type Is Best?

Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 has been in service since 2011. It's one of the most reliable engines in Ford's stable and can last more than a million miles with regular care and maintenance. Frequent oil changes will keep your 6.7 Power Stroke beating proudly with its gargantuan torque for as long as possible. However, knowing what type of oil to use is as critical as knowing the correct oil change intervals. The maintenance schedule for the Ford 6.7-liter Power Stroke is different for normal (standard) and severe (heavy-duty) use. The service category is "severe" or "heavy-duty" if the vehicle frequently tows a trailer, hauls heavy cargo, is driven in heavy stop-and-go traffic or off-road, or if the engine is on a regular diet of biodiesel fuel.

If your 6.7 Power Stroke falls under the severe service category, replacing the engine oil and oil filter every 5,000 miles (or as indicated by the service warning on the instrument cluster) is a good idea. Under normal conditions, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke requires an oil and filter change every 10,000 miles. Exceeding more than 10,000 miles is one of the biggest mistakes you can make in changing your oil. Using the correct type of oil is equally important. If your 6.7 Power Stroke is a workhorse like most diesel trucks, Ford suggests Motorcraft 5W-40 fully synthetic oil regardless of the ambient temperature. You'll need 15 quarts or 14.2 liters of Motorcraft motor oil when replenishing a Ford 6.7 Power Stroke engine.

