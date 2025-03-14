What's The Oil Capacity Of A 6.7 Power Stroke Diesel And Which Type Is Best?
Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 has been in service since 2011. It's one of the most reliable engines in Ford's stable and can last more than a million miles with regular care and maintenance. Frequent oil changes will keep your 6.7 Power Stroke beating proudly with its gargantuan torque for as long as possible. However, knowing what type of oil to use is as critical as knowing the correct oil change intervals. The maintenance schedule for the Ford 6.7-liter Power Stroke is different for normal (standard) and severe (heavy-duty) use. The service category is "severe" or "heavy-duty" if the vehicle frequently tows a trailer, hauls heavy cargo, is driven in heavy stop-and-go traffic or off-road, or if the engine is on a regular diet of biodiesel fuel.
If your 6.7 Power Stroke falls under the severe service category, replacing the engine oil and oil filter every 5,000 miles (or as indicated by the service warning on the instrument cluster) is a good idea. Under normal conditions, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke requires an oil and filter change every 10,000 miles. Exceeding more than 10,000 miles is one of the biggest mistakes you can make in changing your oil. Using the correct type of oil is equally important. If your 6.7 Power Stroke is a workhorse like most diesel trucks, Ford suggests Motorcraft 5W-40 fully synthetic oil regardless of the ambient temperature. You'll need 15 quarts or 14.2 liters of Motorcraft motor oil when replenishing a Ford 6.7 Power Stroke engine.
What's the recommended oil for a Ford 6.7 Power Stroke?
If the manufacturer-recommended Motorcraft oil is unavailable, any oil of the recommended viscosity will do as long as it meets the Ford WSS-M2C171-F1 specification. The correct viscosity depends on the expected temperature range in which you'll be using your truck. Ford has supplied an SAE viscosity grade chart for the 6.7 Power Stroke engine in the photo below:
For normal usage when the outside temperatures do not fall below 0°F, Ford recommends Motorcraft 10W-30 Super Duty diesel motor oil. If the ambient temperature reaches -22.0°F or below, Ford recommends Motorcraft 0W-40 diesel oil. For severe duty uses, the best oil for your Ford 6.7 Power Stroke is Motorcraft 5W-40 synthetic diesel motor oil. Lastly, 6.7 Power Strokes frequently burning B20 biodiesel fuel require either Motorcraft SAE 5W-40 full synthetic diesel motor oil or SAE 15W-40 Super Duty diesel motor oil. More than just lubricating internal parts, the right motor oil will help keep your diesel engine running cooler, quieter, and cleaner.