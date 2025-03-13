What Was The First Jet Bomber In The USAF?

The stealthy Northrup Grumman B-21 Raider is the most recent manned jet aircraft to join the United States Air Force's bomber fleet. Compared to the first jets over 80 years ago, it's almost alien in appearance — fitting for today's high tech battlefield.

However, in 2025, Cold War planes like the B-52 Stratofortress still see active service. That bomber has been the mainstay of the U.S. Air Force's bombing fleet for decades, and it isn't retiring anytime soon. With an introduction year of 1955, the early variants of the B-52 were some of the first Air Force jet-powered bombers to ever see service. However, the B-52 was not the Air Force's first jet powered bomber.

That honor would go to the North American B-45 Tornado. According to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the Tornado was not just the first jet bomber in Uncle Sam's air force, it was also the first jet bomber fitted for an atomic bomb, as was common for Cold War aircraft.

