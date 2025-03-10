Is The 2026 Ford Mustang 288 V8 Real?

While the age of the internet has largely changed the world for the better, that progress has, understandably, come with a drawback or two. If you spend even a little time every week scouring social media sites, online forums, or video platforms like YouTube, you know such venues can be, and often are, hotbeds for the spread of rumors and misinformation. That's particularly true of the automotive arena, where rumors tend to spread like wildfire concerning the development, production, and/or revival of celebrated vehicles old and new.

With icons like the Pontiac GTO having already been the subject of such rumors, the Ford Mustang has now joined the chat. Yes, rumors have been spreading of late regarding the impending arrival of a Mustang powered by a 288 V8 engine. That would be a shock indeed as the punchy small-block beasts were predominantly used to power Chevrolets, and are considered the brand's first legit V8. The engines also haven't been used in more than a century, with Chevy producing them only for the 1917 to 1918 model year.

It is, of course, likely that the Mustang rumors are not about an old school 288 V8 engine, but rather one that delivers similar output to the legendary power plant — a la the fan-favorite Ferrari 288 GTO. Whatever the case, it's worth noting that Ford has not made any sort of announcements about a 288 V8 Mustang hitting showrooms in 2026, and the rumors likely spawned from fictional, AI-generated content.

