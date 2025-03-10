5 Ways To Reduce Windshield Glare (And Dashboard Reflection)
Because of the convenience and freedom that driving provides, it has become an integral part of how people move, work, and live in modern society. Driving, however, is not without risks, and it is important to always practice safe and responsible driving whenever on the road. One of the simplest ways to practice safe driving is to be aware of any hazards while driving, such as windshield glare and dashboard reflection.
Though sometimes thought of as just an inconvenience, windshield glare can be a real risk while driving. The light that is reflected from a windshield can actually be dangerous because it can affect visibility, making it difficult to properly see what's on the road, including oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, and other hazards that could potentially cause an accident. Because of this, it is important to remove or at least minimize windshield glare while driving, and there are several ways this can be done.
Removing windshield glare does not need to be a costly or time-consuming exercise; in fact, some of the ways to do it are quite simple, and yet the results can be substantial and immediate. Regardless of what method is used, what matters is that windshield glare is prevented or minimized, which would mean a safer driving experience.
Keep it clean
Always have a clean windshield. This may seem like a pretty obvious thing to say, but people tend to forget how easy it is for a windshield to get dirty. As a vehicle is driven, or even when it's not used, dust and dirt will eventually accumulate on the glass. This thin layer of dirt, once exposed to light, can cause glare.
For cleaning the windshield, it is recommended to use a microfiber cloth instead of just rags or paper towels because the microfiber cloth is more absorbent, will not scratch the windshield glass, and will minimize streaks when being wiped.
Together with the microfiber cloth, a cleaning solution should be applied to the windshield to remove any stuck stains, grease or dirt. There are numerous glass cleaning solutions available in the market, but one can also use either a solution made from one part vinegar and ten parts water or plain isopropyl alcohol. The vinegar solution works because it contains acetic acid, which breaks down and helps dissolve dirt and grease on glass surfaces. The isopropyl alcohol works in the same way because it is a strong solvent that also dissolves any dirt on the glass, with the added benefit of disinfecting the surface.
Check, clean or replace windshield wipers if needed
Make sure to regularly check your windshield wipers. With the many adverse weather conditions that can be encountered while driving, windshield wipers are essential for maintaining a clear windscreen, as rain, snow, or sleet can reduce visibility, making it difficult or impossible to drive. Wiper blades are made of rubber, and exposure to varying temperatures and ultraviolet radiation from the sun will cause the rubber to deteriorate and become brittle. Deteriorated wiper blades need to be replaced because their effectiveness in removing debris, water, or snow is compromised. In addition, using defective wiper blades can cause streaks on the windshield that can cause windshield glare, or worse, can scratch and damage the glass surface.
Changing wiper blades is relatively simple, but before removing the wipers, check which replacement blade will work for the model of the car. To remove the blade, first, find the wiper arm and the release mechanism, which is normally a small lever or tab, to detach the old blade. Next, clean the wiper arm before attaching the replacement. Attach the new blade to the wiper arm, making sure it clicks securely into place. While replacing the wiper blade, be cautious that the spring-loaded wiper arm does not spring back against the windshield, as this could scratch or potentially crack the glass.
Fix any windscreen issues
Driving with a faulty windscreen is very risky. A vehicle with a damaged windscreen is hazardous because of the compromised structural stability and diminished visibility. It can also cause airbag failure, as the cracked windshield may give way, allowing the bag to inflate outside the car instead of protecting the driver. The diminished visibility caused by a fracture or flaw in a windshield can also lead to uneven light reflection, resulting in a distorted view and windshield glare.
Depending on the severity and type of damage, there are many available options for repairing a damaged windshield. For small, minor damage like a chipped surface and small cracks, there are off-the-shelf DIY kits that can be applied that act as a bonding filler for the glass. DIY kits are not a permanent solution, and it is still best to bring your car to professionals. For more severe damage, such as large cracks that extend a considerable distance across the windshield, or if it is in an area that directly hampers driver visibility, it is best to seek professional repair or actual screen replacement.
A damaged windscreen will inevitably get worse due to the vibrations a vehicle will experience while in use and from the temperature changes that happen from day to night. Once any damage happens, it's important that steps are taken to immediately address it.
Use sunglasses, adjust the sun visor
One of the easiest ways to reduce windscreen glare is to use polarized sunglasses, which filter out the intense light that reflects off the windshield, making it easier to see the road and surroundings. It is worth bearing in mind that not all sunglasses are the same, and for driving use, the polarized type would be ideal, and that the level of tint for the sunglasses must match the driving conditions, meaning a lighter tint for nighttime and a much darker tint for daytime driving.
Your vehicle's sun visor is a nice standard feature in most vehicles, designed to shield the driver and passenger from direct sunlight while maintaining a clear view and good visibility. Adjusting it at the right angle preserves a clear line of sight on the road and assists in minimizing glare reaching the eyes. Most visors can also be extended or rotated to block light even from the side windows, which will decrease glare from different angles.
Covering the dashboard
Vehicle dashboards are normally made of plastic material that can be glossy or shiny. As a result, they can cause reflections from the dashboard onto the windshields. This phenomenon is referred to as veiling glare, and it happens when light reflects off the car's interior surfaces and enters the windshield, decreasing visibility and contrast.
A solution to minimizing windshield glare and dashboard reflection is to install dashboard mats, specifically those made of materials that are darker and have a matte finish because these can greatly reduce the glare on windshields by absorbing light instead of reflecting it back.
Dashboard mats can be custom-made for different vehicles and come in various materials, including leather, rubber, or velour. Other benefits of using a dashboard mat aside from reducing windshield glare are that it helps keep the ambient temperature inside cooler by absorbing the heat from sunlight, and it protects the dashboard from heat and UV rays that could damage it in the long term.