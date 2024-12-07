6 Of The Best Anti-Glare Night Driving Glasses, According To User Reviews
Night driving can be a challenging and stressful experience, especially with the glaring headlights of modern vehicles. One potential solution is anti-glare night-driving glasses. These non-prescription lenses use yellow tints, polarization, and anti-reflective coatings to reduce glare from bright lights that make it difficult to see during nighttime driving. Manufacturers claim that night driving glasses make driving on busy roads in the dark a more comfortable and safer experience. Plus, they're easy to find, can be bought online, and don't usually come with a hefty price tag.
Let's take a look at some anti-glare night driving glasses that score well with Amazon reviewers. We cover the methodology used in more detail at the end of the article, where we also explain what terms like 'polarized' and 'anti-reflective coating' actually mean. Before we get into the details, a word of caution. Many eye specialists, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, have expressed concerns that yellow-tinted lenses can reduce how much light enters your eyes. This could pose a problem in low-light conditions, where maximizing visibility is critical. A study from JAMA Ophthalmology in 2019 produced mixed results regarding visual performance and reaction times.
So, are anti-glare glasses a bad idea? The jury is still out. Anecdotal evidence from Amazon reviewers suggests that wearing anti-glare glasses has, for them, reduced the discomfort of the glare of blue-tinted LED headlights and improved visibility when driving at night.
Bestseller: Urumqi night vision driving glasses
These Urumqi Night Vision Driving Glasses are currently the best-selling anti-glare eyewear on Amazon, with over 10,000 pairs purchased in the last month. They work as both stand-alone glasses and over-glasses lenses, which you can wear alongside your prescription glasses. This is particularly handy for contact lens wearers who wear glasses at times and don't want to purchase two sets of driving glasses. URUMQI lenses have polarized yellow-tinted lenses with an anti-reflective coating. The wrap-around design includes side lenses to help improve peripheral vision.
The lenses are made from shatterproof TAC material and provide UV400 sun protection. The design includes recessed nose pads and non-slip rubber tips to ensure the glasses won't slip off your nose mid-drive. They come with a card for testing polarization.
With 5,550 reviews and an average score of 4.3, most users are happy with their purchase, with one five-star review reporting that, "The comfort was immediate, and the clarity is improved. Also helped in foggy low-light driving. They fit perfectly over my prescription frames without discomfort." They retail at $27.95.
Highest overall rating: Tnnaiko night driving glasses
Tnnaiko Night Driving Glasses come in a wide range of different frame and lens colors. They have shatterproof, polarized yellow lenses with an anti-reflective coating. The lightweight wrap-around frames include integrated side lenses. No mention is made on the listing regarding whether these glasses have UV protection.
The Tnnaiko Night Driving Glasses are designed to enhance nighttime visibility and improve safety for drivers and outdoor enthusiasts. One reviewer said, "I feel more comfortable and confident driving with these on and able to see the road markings clearly." Like the URUMQI Night Vision Driving Glasses, you can wear Tnnaiko Night Driving Glasses over the top of existing glasses or on their own. They cost $22.99.
Tnnaiko's glasses have 104 reviews, an average score of 4.7, and, as of writing this review, no negative reviews. However, it's worth noting that many of the reviews are from participants in Amazon Vine, a program that selects reviewers to receive free products in exchange for reviews. Although users aren't required to leave positive reviews, participation can positively affect rankings. Also, Tnnaiko doesn't have its own website, and it isn't easy to find any information about the company outside of Amazon.
Best aviator glasses: Luenx aviator
While many of the glasses on Amazon are a wrap-around style to accommodate prescription glasses, you may want to opt for something more stylish, like these classic Luenx Aviator Sunglasses. The polarized night vision 59-millimeter lenses enhance visibility in low-light conditions, making them suitable for nighttime driving or outdoor activities. They provide full UV400 protection, safeguarding the eyes from harmful UV rays while reducing glare for improved clarity and contrast.
The frames are constructed from high-quality metal with antioxidant plating and are lightweight, durable, and resistant to scratches. However, the listing doesn't mention whether or not they have been treated with an anti-reflective coating. Adjustable spring hinges and silicone nose pads ensure a secure fit for various face shapes while being hypoallergenic and skin-friendly. Over 100 pairs have been purchased in the last month, and they score a respectable 4.6 out of five stars from almost 9,000 ratings. One reviewer gave Luenx five stars and said, "They have the best quality sun glasses that I've tried." They retail at a budget-friendly price of $17.99.
Best designer brand: Oakley OO9406 Sutro
If you're looking for designer eyewear, Oakley is a popular high-end choice on Amazon. The Oakley Men's Oo9406 Sutro Rectangular Sunglasses are currently ranked 6th most popular brand in Men's Sunglasses. Although categorized as men's glasses on Amazon, there are plenty of reviews from women, and the Oakley website doesn't market Sutro as gender-specific.
The sunglasses are available in a range of different color frames and lenses. These yellow Prizm 24k lenses aren't explicitly marketed for nighttime driving, but do promise to "enhance color, contrast and detail" and filter blue light. Prizm lenses are made from Oakley's proprietary Plutonite material, which provides durability and impact resistance.
They retail at $192, making them a much pricier option than the other glasses on this list. Nevertheless, customers are impressed with their purchases, reporting that the field of view from the wide lenses is good and that the lightweight frames are both secure and comfortable. They score 4.7 out of five stars from 6,157 ratings. One five-star reviewer said, "I'm a big fan of Oakley. It has a cool design." The OO9406 doesn't come with polarized lenses, but some of Oakley's other styles, like the OO9449 Gibston, do have a polarized option.
Best budget: Kaliyadi polarized sunglasses
Kaliyadi Polarized Sunglasses are sold in packs of three for $21.99, so at just over $7 a pair, they're a good option for bargain hunters. You can choose three pairs of Night Vision yellow glasses or opt for a mix of yellow and other colors like black or blue. Designed with premium HD polarized lenses, these glasses effectively reduce glare, making them suitable for night driving and other low-light activities. They're also scratch-resistant and offer a UV400 protection rating, blocking 100% of harmful UV rays. However, the listing doesn't specify whether they have been treated with an anti-reflective coating, so this is unlikely to be included.
Amazon states that this product "has fewer returns than average compared to similar products." It scores an average of 4.6 out of five stars from 7,009 ratings, with over 1,000 pairs sold in the last month. One five-star reviewer said, "I love the look, fit and feel. The lenses work great ... a game changer driving at night."
Best clip-ons: Frienda anti-glare driving glasses
If you're a prescription glasses wearer, then you can opt for clip-on driving glasses instead of glasses that you wear over the top of your existing glasses and can flip up and down as needed. You'll need to attach them directly to the frame of your glasses using a small metal clip mechanism. They're compatible with various frame types, including metal, plastic, and rimless designs. If you're not a glasses-wearer, then this product isn't for you.
The advantage of clip-on sunglasses is that they eliminate the need for separate prescription sunglasses, which saves you money. Frienda's Polarized Clip-On Glasses reduce glare, improve clarity, and protect against harmful UV rays. The ability to flip up the lenses provides flexibility in changing lighting conditions. However, while they are versatile, clip-on sunglasses have a distinct look compared to dedicated prescription sunglasses, and style-conscious users might find them somewhat ugly. With 4.3 out of five stars from 2,251 ratings, Frienda's polarized anti-glare driving glasses don't rank as highly as the other designs on this list but offer the best clip-on option.
They cost $15.99 and are sold in packs of five assorted colors. Yellow lenses are one of the five options in all the sets, but there isn't an option to buy exclusively yellow glasses for night driving. This is a good option if you want a choice of colored clip-on sunglasses for non-nighttime driving activities, but if you only need anti-glare lenses, you might resent having to purchase four sets of lenses that you won't use. However, at this price, even if you're only going to use one out of the set, it doesn't break the bank. A five-star reviewer says, "I needed a sun solution that wasn't spending $100 on prescription sunglasses – these little beauts ended up being perfect!"
Methodology
To compile this review, we compared Amazon products based on user ratings, sales, ranking, and reviews. Products were selected based on categories, including bestselling, highest rated, and best budget buy. Features that we looked for included polarized lenses, yellow tints, anti-reflective coating, and UV (ultraviolet) protection. We also noted whether the glasses were scratch-resistant and shatterproof, and whether a test card was included with the purchase.
Not all of the products below have all the features on the list, so it helps if you understand what each of them does before purchasing. Polarized lenses block horizontal light and allow vertical light through, reducing glare for clearer vision. Yellow-tinted lenses filter blue light to help reduce being blinded by headlights. Anti-reflective coatings use thin layers of materials to block different wavelengths of light and reduce reflections on lens surfaces. This can help minimize eye strain, particularly in environments with bright or artificial lighting. Lenses with UV400 protection block 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, protecting your eyes from long-term damage. Scratch-resistant lenses are durable, while shatterproof ones can survive drops or collisions.
Only one product on the list, Urumqi Night Vision Driving Glasses, included a test card. Polarized test cards typically feature a hidden image that is visible only when viewed through polarized lenses. This card helps confirm that the glasses are genuinely polarized and demonstrates how polarization works. If you don't get one with your purchase, you can buy them separately online.