What Does The USB Port On Your Speaker Do?

Aside from a charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack, you may have noticed that most speakers — whether wired or wireless — also come with at least one USB port. Depending on the speaker model, it could be a USB-A port, a USB-C port, or even both. But what exactly is it for?

Unlike before, most modern-day speakers can do more than just play audio. You can use a speaker for all kinds of other purposes, including charging your devices. That's where the USB port on your speaker can be helpful.

However, not all USB ports function the same way, meaning their capabilities can vary widely between different models and brands. Some USB ports allow you to play music directly from a flash drive, while others may only be limited to installing firmware updates. In this guide, we'll explore the different ways USB ports on speakers are commonly used.