What Does The USB Port On Your Speaker Do?
Aside from a charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack, you may have noticed that most speakers — whether wired or wireless — also come with at least one USB port. Depending on the speaker model, it could be a USB-A port, a USB-C port, or even both. But what exactly is it for?
Unlike before, most modern-day speakers can do more than just play audio. You can use a speaker for all kinds of other purposes, including charging your devices. That's where the USB port on your speaker can be helpful.
However, not all USB ports function the same way, meaning their capabilities can vary widely between different models and brands. Some USB ports allow you to play music directly from a flash drive, while others may only be limited to installing firmware updates. In this guide, we'll explore the different ways USB ports on speakers are commonly used.
Play music directly using a flash drive
In most cases, you'd use your phone or another device to play music on a speaker, but that's not your only option. Many speakers allow you to play music directly from a USB flash drive. This is a great way to enjoy your favorite songs without having to keep your phone connected via Bluetooth or a cable. Several speakers from brands like JBL, Sony, and Harman Kardon support this feature, but not all models do.
If your speaker supports USB playback, you'll need a USB drive formatted to a compatible file system, such as FAT32 or NTFS. Then, you can save your music files to the USB drive, but they must be in popular audio formats like MP3, WMA, or WAV. Once the USB drive is ready, you can plug it into your speaker. Most speakers should automatically detect the USB drive and start playing, but if that doesn't happen, you can manually change the input source using onboard controls.
One big limitation here is that you won't have much control over song selection. For instance, if you have a JBL PartyBox speaker, it will play your songs in alphabetical order, and you will have to rely on the physical buttons on the speaker itself to skip tracks. So, this may not be the most convenient way to listen to music.
Charge your devices
Your portable speaker can also double as a power bank, thanks to its USB-A or USB-C port. With the right USB cable, you can connect your speaker to a smartphone, tablet, or any other device that charges via USB. This is a convenient feature to have, especially when you're on the go or when access to a power outlet is limited.
However, don't expect your Android or iPhone to charge fast when using your speaker as a power source. That's because most speakers have a lower power output, typically around 0.5A to 2.1A. This is much slower compared to dedicated power banks or wall chargers. In some cases, the charging speeds may also vary depending on whether you're playing music on the speaker at the same time. Hence, it's always a good idea to check your speaker's user manual for details on power output.
Also, you should consider your speaker's battery capacity. If it's a small portable speaker, it's likely to have a smaller battery, so charging your phone or other devices may drain it quickly.
Seamless computer connectivity and firmware updates
The USB port on your speaker makes it easy to connect to your computer. So, if you don't have a 3.5mm AUX cable, you can use a USB cable to connect your speaker to a PC or Mac. Since most speakers support plug-and-play functionality, using a wired connection is typically quick and hassle-free. This is also useful for those who prefer a stable audio connection over Bluetooth.
Finally, the USB port on a speaker can also be used to install firmware updates. Just like your phone or computer, some speakers — especially smart speakers — receive regular updates from manufacturers. These updates often bring improvements, bug fixes, and even new features to the speaker. Although the easiest way to install these updates is through the companion app from the speaker manufacturer, you can also connect the speaker to your computer to get this done manually.
Popular speaker brands like Bose and Marshall offer their firmware updater tool that you can download from their websites. Once you've installed the updater tool, you can simply connect the speaker to your PC or Mac via USB to check for and install pending updates. Keep in mind that the exact steps for installing these updates may vary by brand and model, so it's always best to refer to the manufacturer's support page for specific instructions.