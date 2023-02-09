8 Best Uses For Old Bluetooth Speakers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have an old Bluetooth speaker gathering dust in a closet, it's time to give it a new lease on life. Rather than sending it to a landfill, consider repurposing it. Much like the many ways in which you can repurpose old servers or Android phones or old cameras and lenses, your Bluetooth speaker doesn't need to contribute to our global e-waste problem.

According to a report by Tonerbuzz, the world generated 48.6 million tons of e-waste in 2019 alone and this rate of production has been increasing by 21% every year. That's a staggering amount of electronics that end up in landfills, where they can release toxic substances and take hundreds of years to decompose. By repurposing your old Bluetooth speaker, you can do your part to reduce e-waste and protect the environment.

But it's not just about the environment — repurposing your old speaker can also be a fun and rewarding project. Whether you're looking to add some greenery to your home, create a DIY kitchen timer, or make your own plant watering system, there's no shortage of creative ideas for repurposing an old Bluetooth speaker. So whether you're looking to upcycle, save money, or just want to put your tech skills to the test, we've got you covered with these ten great ideas for using old Bluetooth speakers.