11 Best Uses For Old Servers

With the rise of cloud computing, many companies are stuck with a pile of servers that are retired due to dated hardware and software. According to Statista, the top ten global tech companies alone produced over 2.4 million metric tons of waste in 2021.

So if you've also recently replaced an old server and are planning to throw it in the backroom or scrap bin, you can find plenty of uses for it instead. If its hardware is intact you can repurpose it in a bunch of ways ranging from turning it into a web or mail server to transforming it into an archive storage drive. In this article, we'll explore eleven surprisingly useful ways you can repurpose that decommissioned server and make it into something more valuable than gathering dust in a forgotten corner.

Before you decide to move forward with one of these methods, you should consider your old server's hardware, operating system, and security measures and see if they are compatible with the prescribed methods. If your old machine isn't up to the task of computing for scientific research, the least it can do is hold your old photos and movies for easy access.