14 Best Uses For Old Cameras And Lenses

You may really just want to get old photography gear out of your space, but there's no resale value and you want to avoid condemning the stuff to the landfill (some states forbid dumping electronics in this way, anyway). There's a good chance your camera's manufacturer has a recycling or trade-in program that'll allow the camera to be properly disposed of, refurbished, or taken apart for parts — and you might get some cash out of the deal, too.

What you'll get will vary widely by the model and condition, of course. For example, according to Nikon's trade-in program, an old Coolpix AW110 will only pay out $30 in excellent condition. But a Nikon D780, a full-frame, 24-megapixel DSLR, will get you back $1,095 if it's in excellent condition. It's a steep drop from what you probably paid to purchase a brand-new one, but it's better than nothing. Electronics retailers like Best Buy or Adorama may also offer trade-in or recycling programs if you're unable to do it through the manufacturer.

Recycling programs may not have a payout, but it's nice to know that your old gear is being disposed of properly.