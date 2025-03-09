Why Is Mars Red? Scientists Have A New Theory

Mars is known as the Red Planet, but scientists are still learning about what gives the planet its distinctive color. New research shows why the planet's surface has its rusty hue, and the findings could even help scientists understand whether Mars could ever have hosted life.

The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, looks into the material that covers Mars's surface, called regolith. This contains iron minerals, including iron oxide, which you might know better as rust. These minerals give the regolith its color. But the exact type of iron oxide that covers the planet is up for debate. Researchers used to think it was a type called hematite, which forms without any water. New evidence, though, suggests that isn't the case. In fact, the iron oxide is a type called ferrihydrite, formed when Mars was wet.

"We were trying to create a replica Martian dust in the laboratory using different types of iron oxide," lead author Adomas Valantinas, a postdoctoral fellow at Brown University, said in a European Space Agency news release. "We found that ferrihydrite mixed with basalt, a volcanic rock, best fits the minerals seen by spacecraft at Mars."

"Mars is still the Red Planet," Valantinas added. "It's just that our understanding of why Mars is red has been transformed. The major implication is that because ferrihydrite could only have formed when water was still present on the surface, Mars rusted earlier than we previously thought. Moreover, the ferrihydrite remains stable under present-day conditions on Mars."