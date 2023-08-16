Mars Might Have Been More Habitable Than We Thought

Mars has always been considered the next best choice for human life if we decide to colonize other planets. In fact, research into just how habitable Mars could potentially be has been underway for years. Although concrete plans for colonization are still a long way out, the research is promising, and a new tidbit of information is likely the biggest advancement we've had in years to understanding our future on the Red Planet.

It has previously been established that Mars could theoretically be capable of producing life through the existence of old water streams. However, a new study published in Nature claims that there is proof of water cycling through wet and dry periods of time. This was concluded by using NASA's Curiosity rover to analyze mud crack formations, which were deemed conducive to repeated cycles. Some of the cracks, scientists theorize, indicate that water cycles were prevalent for millions of years.

"That was really exciting to us," contributor William Rapin told Space in an interview. "It was an unexpected type of rock, something we hadn't seen on Mars before."