The Complicated History Of Water On Mars And Why It Matters In The Search For Life

If you were to visit Mars today, you'd find a barren desert with virtually no water on the surface and almost certainly nothing alive there. But millions of years ago, Mars looked very different, with rivers and lakes on its surface — and it could even have hosted microbial life (via NASA). Scientists are studying Mars today to try to learn how much water it had on its surface and for how long, as understanding this is key to knowing whether the planet could once have been a hospitable place for life to emerge. It was originally thought that there was water on Mars up to around 3 billion years ago, but recent evidence from the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has challenged this. According to NASA, MRO data suggests that water might have been around on Mars as recently as 2 billion years ago.

MRO is an orbiting spacecraft that takes images of the surface of Mars using tools like the Context Camera and the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) color camera, and also collects spectroscopy data using its Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer for Mars (CRISM). The CRISM instrument was used to map out areas on Mars where chloride salts were present. These salts are formed in water and are left behind when water sources evaporate.

"What is amazing is that after more than a decade of providing high-resolution image, stereo, and infrared data, MRO has driven new discoveries about the nature and timing of these river-connected ancient salt ponds," said lead author of the research, Bethany Ehlmann, to NASA,