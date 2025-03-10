What Does 'C' Stand For On Engine Oil Packaging?

There are a lot of vital fluids needed for your vehicle to run properly, and engine oil is right at the top of the list. This substance is crucial for keeping your engine and other components working properly, reducing friction and heat, as well as the damage that can come from an overabundance of both. When looking over the offerings from the best motor oil brands on the market today, it's clear that not all oil is the same. Certain vehicles and engines require specific oil types, which are noted on the packaging. For example, some engine oil features a prominent C on the packaging, but what does this mean for what it can be used in?

This letter designation comes from the American Petroleum Institute, or the API in its shortened form, which has been around since 1919. In the over a century since its creation, it has standards within the oil and gas industry. That includes categorizing engine oil based on its appropriate use cases. For those in the C category, it's explained by the API that this oil is specifically for use within commercial diesel engines. Considering the differences between the machinery they're used in, it's no surprise that there are some major differences between diesel and conventional oil.

To make things even more complicated, not all C-grade oil is the same. There's an API-set hierarchy for this specific oil type that influences which scenarios it should be used in.

