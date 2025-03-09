What Is A Narco Submarine And Where Do They Come From?

According to Guinness World Records, the smallest submarine ever made is just 4mm, or 0.157 inches long, and was created in 1999 by the German company MicroTEC as a mini medical device. By contrast, the largest submarines are those of the formidable Russian Typhoon class, that are in fact some of the biggest warships ever built at almost 600 feet long.

One type of submarine that you may not have considered, though, is the narco submarine. These subs have a connection to narcotics, being used in the illicit trade around the world. Often, they are only semi-submersible submarines — designed to hide just beneath the surface and requiring apparatus to 'breathe' in order to do so — rather than the fully submersible submarines more commonly known and used in the military. The crucial differences between submarines and submersibles aside, these vessels are important tools for narcotics smugglers, and constant headaches for the authorities trying to apprehend them.