Are Any AirPod Models Waterproof? Here's What You Need To Know

After courageously dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack during the launch of the iPhone 7, we were introduced to the AirPods. Fast-forward a couple of years later, and AirPods have become one of the most popular audio accessories in the world — with close to 115 million units sold in 2020 alone.

We have since seen several iterations and variants of the AirPods, with each generation bringing improvements in sound quality, comfort, and accessibility features. The latest AirPods 4 now have noise cancellation — a feature that was reserved for the seal-fit Pro models before. Other useful additions to the AirPods lineup include support for USB-C and wireless charging, so you can finally let that one battle-worn Lightning cable rest.

The design of the case, as well as the actual AirPods, has also shrunk, making them more pocketable to carry and less obtrusive when worn. If you own a pair, you may have wondered if, among all these features, your AirPods are waterproof. The short answer is no — but they are water-resistant.

