Are Any AirPod Models Waterproof? Here's What You Need To Know
After courageously dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack during the launch of the iPhone 7, we were introduced to the AirPods. Fast-forward a couple of years later, and AirPods have become one of the most popular audio accessories in the world — with close to 115 million units sold in 2020 alone.
We have since seen several iterations and variants of the AirPods, with each generation bringing improvements in sound quality, comfort, and accessibility features. The latest AirPods 4 now have noise cancellation — a feature that was reserved for the seal-fit Pro models before. Other useful additions to the AirPods lineup include support for USB-C and wireless charging, so you can finally let that one battle-worn Lightning cable rest.
The design of the case, as well as the actual AirPods, has also shrunk, making them more pocketable to carry and less obtrusive when worn. If you own a pair, you may have wondered if, among all these features, your AirPods are waterproof. The short answer is no — but they are water-resistant.
Which AirPods are water-resistant?
Apple currently sells a few different models of the AirPods, including the latest 4th generation pair that comes in variants with and without noise cancellation. You also have the costlier AirPods Pro 2 from 2022 and the over-ear AirPods Max headphones that were refreshed recently with a USB-C port and new colors. All of these devices, in addition to the AirPods 3, offer water resistance to varying degrees. The following AirPods are water-resistant:
- AirPods Pro 1: Sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, but both the MagSafe and Wireless charging cases are not water-resistant.
- AirPods 3: Sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, including protection for the Lightning and MagSafe charging cases.
- AirPods Pro 2: Sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating for the Lightning version of the MagSafe charging case. Dust, sweat, and water-resistant with an IP54 rating if you have the slightly newer USB-C MagSafe charging case variant.
- AirPods 4: Dust, sweat, and water-resistant with an IP54 rating for the regular and ANC models, including protection for both charging cases.
Despite being sweat and water-resistant, Apple claims that no AirPods models aren't designed for water sports, like swimming or showering. Your AirPods should be able to handle occasional splashes of water or the light drizzles of rain. All other AirPods models that have not been listed above, including the AirPods Max, don't have a formal IP rating and are thus not ideal for workouts.
Water-resistant vs. waterproof
Waterproof and water resistance are terms that are often confused. Waterproof gadgets can be fully submerged underwater and can handle heavy water pressure. Most electronics are water-resistant, which implies they can handle light exposure to water. Even the Apple Watch Ultra, designed to handle water activities like scuba diving, is termed just as being "water-resistant."
All AirPods models that feature dust, sweat, or water resistance have IP or Ingress Protection ratings, which are developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission, or IEC for short. The first digit in an IP rating gives you information about protection against solid foreign objects, like dust — while the second digit is reserved for measuring resistance against water. AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods 3 feature an IPX4 rating, which means they have been tested to be resistant to water splashes from all directions but are not dustproof. Conversely, the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C case) and AirPods 4 are IP54 rated, offering protection against harsher water splashes, in addition to being dust-resistant.
Apple also mentions that water and dust resistance aren't permanent conditions and are factors that will deplete over time, especially if your AirPods have already been exposed to water more than a few times. There are other options if you're looking for waterproof headphones that can handle slightly better water exposure than AirPods.
Keeping your AirPods clean and dry
As stated previously, a couple of light splashes should not pose a threat to your AirPods. However, if they've been exposed to water for a considerable amount of time, it's best to dry them using a microfiber cloth as soon as possible. Also, make sure to wait at least a few hours before placing them back in the case — doing so when your AirPods are still wet can cause further damage.
Sticking to a glossy white finish for both the case and the buds perhaps wasn't the best decision by Apple, because the AirPods do get visibly dirty very quickly. Once again, the best way to clean your AirPods is by using a dry and clean microfiber cloth. You can also pick up one of the several cleaning tools, like the Hyashee Cleaning Kit, available on Amazon for $8.99 and has amassed close to 10,000 ratings. Tools like this include a fine bristle brush and precision picks to help dislodge any dust particles from your AirPods and the charging case.
If your AirPods are damaged, you can get them checked at an Apple Store or order a replacement pair. Instances like these are where the benefits of AppleCare really start to show. Cleaning your AirPods regularly and steering away from water exposure can help lengthen their lifespan.