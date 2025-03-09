Starlink Flat High Performance Vs. Standard: What's The Difference?

Among the major differences between the Starlink Standard and Flat High Performance is the router. With the Standard, you get a Gen 3 router included in the kit. It's a Wi-Fi 6 router that can cover up to 3,200 square feet (297 square meters) and support a maximum of 235 devices. It's also built with two LAN ports at the back in case you want to use a wired connection for your devices. You can pair the Gen 3 router with either Gen 2 or Gen 3 Mesh nodes from Starlink, but third-party mesh systems aren't currently supported.

On the other hand, the Flat HP doesn't have a router bundled in the package at all. Although the kit used to come with an included router when it was first released in 2022, it no longer does so as of early 2024. This means before you can get your system ready, you either have to buy a router from Starlink or use your preferred third-party one. The Flat HP is compatible with both the old Starlink Gen 2 router and the newer Gen 3. The Gen 2 is a less powerful version of the Gen 3, featuring only Wi-Fi 5, 2,000 square feet (185 square meters) coverage, and up to 128 connected devices. It also doesn't feature any Ethernet ports and requires a separate Starlink Ethernet adapter if you want to connect your devices via LAN. Similar to the Gen 3, though, you can connect the Gen 2 router with both Gen 2 and Gen 3 Starlink Mesh nodes.

If you already have a non-Starlink router on hand, you can just use that for the Flat HP. Some users had success with pairing the dish with a Peplink, but you can also try other routers like TP-Link and Linksys. It's important to note, though, that the Standard also works with third-party routers by enabling Starlink's Bypass Mode, but the catch is that the Starlink router remains connected and not entirely replaced unlike with the Flat HP.