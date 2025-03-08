Do Car Windshields Block UV Rays? Here's What You Need To Know

You might want to apply sunscreen or wear long-sleeve tops and sunglasses before driving under the hot sun. The glass in your car is not the protective cocoons we once thought.

The two types of UV light that could cause skin cancer are Ultraviolet A and B. UVA has a longer wavelength and can cause tanning and skin aging with prolonged (or repeated) exposure, while UVB has a shorter wavelength and can cause sunburns.

However, both UVA and UVB exposure can damage the DNA in skin cells, leading to premature aging, genetic defects, mutations, and skin cancer. Repeated and unprotected exposure can also cause eye damage, like cataracts and certain eye cancers. UVA and UVB are human carcinogens that can cause melanoma and other types of skin cancers.

Here's the catch: According to real-world testing of random vehicles in 2014, Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler of the Boxer Wachler Vision Institute in Beverly Hills, California, found that most car windshields block out around 96% of UVA rays. However, the side windows were a different story.