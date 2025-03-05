Volvo ES90 Revealed: A Fast, Long-Range EV— Is This What Volvo Needed All Along?

Last month, Volvo teased the tech-forward ES90 electric sedan. Details were scarce as to what the car even looked like, much less how much range it will be able to accomplish. Volvo has released some more information, including what markets will be able to get their hands on the new EV first. If you happen to be in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, congratulations, you can order an ES90 now at your local Volvo dealer.

Volvo

Everywhere else, namely North America, you'll have to wait. Volvo notes in a press release that you will have to wait until either later 2025 or into 2026 for your chance. Still, you can be excited because, judging by estimates on the (admittedly more lenient) WLTP testing cycle, the ES90 should be able to get a little over 434 miles of range out of its maximum 106 kWh battery. This immediately puts it against other longer range EVs like the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air.