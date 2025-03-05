Volvo ES90 Revealed: A Fast, Long-Range EV— Is This What Volvo Needed All Along?
Last month, Volvo teased the tech-forward ES90 electric sedan. Details were scarce as to what the car even looked like, much less how much range it will be able to accomplish. Volvo has released some more information, including what markets will be able to get their hands on the new EV first. If you happen to be in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, congratulations, you can order an ES90 now at your local Volvo dealer.
Everywhere else, namely North America, you'll have to wait. Volvo notes in a press release that you will have to wait until either later 2025 or into 2026 for your chance. Still, you can be excited because, judging by estimates on the (admittedly more lenient) WLTP testing cycle, the ES90 should be able to get a little over 434 miles of range out of its maximum 106 kWh battery. This immediately puts it against other longer range EVs like the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air.
A fast luxo-sedan
As far as power is concerned, it will come in three versions. The single motor variant makes a still very beefy 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque for a 0-60 time of 6.7 seconds. The twin motor version bumps up to 442 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. That results in a 0-60 time of 5.3 seconds. Finally, the Twin Motor Performance Volvo ES90 generates 670 horsepower and 635 pound-feet of torque for a very quick 3.9 second 0-60 time. All versions are limited to a top speed of 112 miles per hour.
In Germany, the ES90 will start at 71,990 euro ($76k) for the Core trim, or from £63,695 ($81k) in the U.K.
U.S. pricing has not been revealed as of yet, and there are no specifics on the launch date for the market. However, provided the price is right, Volvo could have a winner on its hands, at least when pitted against the current kings of the segment, like Tesla. Customers want more choices, especially when it comes to luxurious EV sedans, and Volvo might be able to provide.