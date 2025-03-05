What Was The Convair 990 Coronado Jet And Why Did It Become A Failure?

Most of us only think of Boeing and Airbus when it comes to passenger jet manfacturers. However, several other companies tried their hand at building a jet airliner that would change how we traveled. In fact, the first passenger jet (which sadly turned into a massive failure) was built by British manufacturer De Havilland.Other companies like Sud Aviation, BAC, and Lockheed no longer build civilian jets or have vanished entirely. Convair built aircraft for the U.S. military, including the B-36 Peacemaker — a massive 10-engine bomber — and the supersonic B-58 Hustler strategic bomber.

Advertisement

The company also wanted a slice of the civilian market, so it introduced the Convair 880 and slightly longer 990 Coronado a year apart. However, these jets arrived after Boeing and Douglas started delivering their iconic jets. Convair went for speed first, and the 990 could go as fast as Mach .85. Passenger capacity was limited to 149 people, though. That was less than the 990's competitors, and the plane failed to deliver on the manufacturer's promised cross-country flight times. In the end, a flawed design and inescapable economic realities doomed the 990 Coronado.