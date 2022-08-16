American Airlines New Supersonic Jets Could Slash Flight Times In Half

Many travelers find that their flights are taking too long these days, and American Airlines wants to speed things up.

The airline has entered into a deal with Boom Supersonic to purchase up to 20 of the manufacturer's Overture aircraft — and possibly an additional 40 at some point in the future. The agreement is similar to the deal that United struck with the company in June of 2021.

"We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers," said American's Chief Financial Officer, Derek Kerr, in the announcement, "Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers."

A flight in an Overture jet could cut cross-country flights — or any flight that passes over a large body of water — in half, with Boom claiming that a trip from Miami to London could take less than five hours. It doesn't quite attain the speeds of the Concorde, which was discontinued in 2003 primarily due to operating costs and dissuasive ticket prices, but the Overture would certainly put every other commercial aircraft's flight times to shame.