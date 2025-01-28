Boom XB-1 Shatters The Sound Barrier, Reviving Civilian Supersonic Flight Hopes

Ever since the ahead-of-its-time Concorde jet was retired in 2003, aviation enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the return of a passenger aircraft capable of breaking the sound barrier. That dream is now inching closer to reality. On Jan. 28, 2025, American aviation company Boom Supersonic achieved a significant milestone toward civilian supersonic flight when its demonstrator aircraft, the Boom XB-1, broke the sound barrier for the first time.

The Boom XB-1 achieved this long-awaited feat during its 12th test flight, 35,290 feet above California's Mojave desert — the same airspace where in 1947, Charles E. "Chuck" Yeager became the first human to break the sound barrier, using the Bell X-1 "Glamorous Glennis" rocket plane. The XB-1, flown by Boom's chief test pilot, Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg, reached a maximum speed of Mach 1.12 (750 mph). Boom Supersonic livestreamed the entire event in remarkable clarity.

While it's common for military and fighter planes to travel faster than sound, the Boom XB-1's achievement is particularly noteworthy as it is the first privately built aircraft to achieve supersonic speeds. The Concorde, which remains the only passenger plane to break the sound barrier, had a lot of support from the French and British governments when it was jointly developed and manufactured by Sud Aviation (later Aérospatiale) and the British Aircraft Corporation. This successful test of the Boom XB-1 paves the way for the development of Boom Overture, the full-fledged supersonic passenger plane from Boom Supersonic.

