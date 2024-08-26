Supersonic Flight Edges Closer To The Airport As Boom XB-1 Nails Its Second Test

It was in 2020 that Boom revealed the first proof-of-concept version of its XB-1 aircraft, setting the ambitious goal of bringing back supersonic commercial flight. Today, the company has announced the second successful test flight of its demonstrator supersonic aircraft at California's Mojave Air & Space Port. "I'm proud of the team. Today's flight is another step toward the return of supersonic passenger travel," Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl was quoted as saying.

The test flight was piloted by Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg, who will also be at the helm of future evaluations and the plane's first supersonic journey, too. The key milestones of the second test flight were operational testing of the roll damper system, which is linked with what the company refers to as "digital stability augmentation," and retraction-extension of the landing gear. The company was also able to test the aerodynamic performance markers such as strength and direction of airflow.

The next phase of test flights is going to be critical. Boom says the XB-1 is targeting the Mach-1 barrier for assessing its handling and performance. The evaluation will also cover other crucial in-flight systems and how the aircraft handles system damping at the combination of high velocity and altitude. "The sequencing of test flights will increase through this next phase of testing with approximately 10 flights planned before reaching supersonic speeds," notes the company in its press release.

