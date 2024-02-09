The Next Concorde? An FAA Expert's Take On The Next Generation Of Supersonic Aircraft

Supersonic commercial flights are on the road to making a comeback, decades after the Concorde took to the skies and then witnessed a spectacular fall that was a mix of commercial as well as technical failures. Earlier this month, NASA lifted the covers from the X-59, a supersonic one-of-a-kind experimental aircraft. Developed in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, the "quiet" X-59 could pave the way for, as they describe it, "a new generation of commercial aircraft that can travel faster than the speed of sound."

It's a promising development coming from two engineering titans in their respective fields, raising hopes that commercial supersonic flight could make a real comeback, riding high on the heels of commercial space jaunts championed by the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origin. NASA won't be the only player in the segment. Boom Supersonic, a private company based in Colorado is also on track to conduct the first test of its XB-1 aircraft which is said to travel at twice the speed of current passenger planes. Assuming the tests are successful, the tech will make its way to the Overture, an all-business-class supersonic passenger aircraft.

We asked Richard Levy about the future of supersonic aircraft — are NASA and Boom Supersonic's plans viable? "Successful test results from NASA and/or Boom Supersonic could be all that is needed for the FAA to release restrictions on future commercial airline flights to anywhere in the world," said Levy.

Levy is a retired airline Captain of 41 years with a major international airline. He also flew for 8 years in the United States Air Force flying the C-130 aircraft. He currently is a simulator instructor at another major airline and provides Expert Consulting services to attorneys involved in aviation litigation.