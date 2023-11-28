Virgin Atlantic Champions Sustainable Aviation Jet Fuel: Could It Be The Key To Cleaner Skies?

Virgin Atlantic, the British airline owned by eccentric billionaire Richard Branson, is in the news after the company operated the world's first transatlantic flight completely powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The flight, which the company calls Flight 100, operated under the callsign VIR100, took off from London's Heathrow Airport at roughly 11:50 AM local time on November 28, 2023, and landed at New York's JFK Airport a little over 7 hours later.

While Virgin touted the flight as the world's first to be powered 100% by SAF, it is pertinent to note that this particular flight did not carry any paying passengers. Instead, flight VIR100's manifest mostly included several Virgin Atlantic officials, a handful of scientists, and media persons. For the purpose of this flight, Virgin Atlantic used one of its Boeing 787 aircraft, currently one of the most widely used widebody jets in the world.

According to Virgin Atlantic, the decision to operate a transatlantic flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel was to demonstrate that SAF has the potential to become a viable alternative to fossil-derived jet fuel, which is the mainstay of the commercial aviation business. The company went on to add that switching to SAF could potentially lead to CO2 lifecycle emissions savings of up to 70%, without any noticeable performance aberrations compared to traditional jet fuel.

While all this sounds great, is SAF really the magic potion that could fix the emission woes plaguing global aviation?