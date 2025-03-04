5 Handy Ways To Use Smart Buttons Around The House

A few strategically placed smart buttons throughout your home will allow you to set the mood with custom lighting scenes. For example, you can install a smart button near your front door and set it to run a "welcome home scene" with a single press to turn on specific lights to create a warm environment that makes you feel at home.

Advertisement

We all know the importance of good sleep hygiene. That's why many of us limit our phone usage before bed and set up a sleep schedule on our Apple Watch to help us wind down in the evening. A smart button next to our beds can complement these routines by allowing us to adjust our bedroom lighting for activities like reading without having to use an app on our smartphone or voice commands.

As one of the top-ranked major smart lighting brands, if you have smart lighting in your home, you might be using Philips Hue bulbs. These smart bulbs can be used with the Philips Hue Smart Button, which retails for $29.99 on Amazon, to set a scene for a certain time of day or cycle through multiple pre-programmed scenes with each press. With a long press, you can dim the lights it's set up to control.

Advertisement