Chevy Tahoe RST Vs. Z71: What's The Difference Between These Trims?
The Chevrolet Tahoe SUV is one of many Chevy models that were named after places. The Tahoe has been around since the 1990s, and the 2025 Tahoe RST and Z71 are smack in the middle of the model's six available trim grades. The RST and Z71 come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard across all Tahoe trim levels except the Z71, which is only available with all-wheel drive. The only transmission option is a 10-speed automatic.
The Tahoe RST is for cruising down the street or highway and includes snazzy 22-inch wheels, a monochromatic black front grille with black ice accents, black Chevy emblems and roof rails, and an RST-specific interior with Jet Black cloth upholstery and red stitching. On the other hand, the off-road-ready Tahoe Z71 has standard all-wheel drive, an Autotrac two-speed active transfer case, black side steps, red recovery hooks, aluminum skid plates, and a front fascia that unlocks a higher approach angle when attacking the trails. If you like off-roading or going on weekend trail adventures, the Tahoe Z71 is a better fit.
The Tahoe Z71 is more expensive than the Tahoe RST
The Tahoe RST, Z71, and Premier are upgradeable with a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The larger V8 is standard in the Tahoe High Country. If you prefer a torquier and more efficient diesel engine, the Tahoe RST and Z71 can be purchased with a 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbodiesel with 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. The 2025 Tahoe RST starts at $68,995 (including the $1,995 destination fee), $8,000 more than the base Tahoe LS. Standard equipment includes seating for eight, a 17-inch Google built-in infotainment touchscreen, an 11-inch digital instrument display, LED headlights, and LED fog lamps. The Tahoe Z71 starts at $70,995 and costs nearly $10,000 more with the 6.2-liter engine.
The optional Z71 Off-Road Package adds an electronic limited-slip rear differential, magnetic dampers, and an adaptive air suspension. The Max Trailering Package is part of the Off-Road Package but is also available as a separate option. It adds hill descent control, an integrated brake controller, a heavy-duty radiator, trailer blind spot monitoring, and a trailer hitch camera with hitch guidance. The Tahoe and its big brother the Suburban can tow 8,000 to 8,400 pounds, depending on the engine and driveline. The advanced driving assistance package includes lane-keeping assistance, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, front & rear parking sensors, automated parking, rear automatic braking, and a rear seat reminder.