Chevy Tahoe RST Vs. Z71: What's The Difference Between These Trims?

The Chevrolet Tahoe SUV is one of many Chevy models that were named after places. The Tahoe has been around since the 1990s, and the 2025 Tahoe RST and Z71 are smack in the middle of the model's six available trim grades. The RST and Z71 come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard across all Tahoe trim levels except the Z71, which is only available with all-wheel drive. The only transmission option is a 10-speed automatic.

The Tahoe RST is for cruising down the street or highway and includes snazzy 22-inch wheels, a monochromatic black front grille with black ice accents, black Chevy emblems and roof rails, and an RST-specific interior with Jet Black cloth upholstery and red stitching. On the other hand, the off-road-ready Tahoe Z71 has standard all-wheel drive, an Autotrac two-speed active transfer case, black side steps, red recovery hooks, aluminum skid plates, and a front fascia that unlocks a higher approach angle when attacking the trails. If you like off-roading or going on weekend trail adventures, the Tahoe Z71 is a better fit.