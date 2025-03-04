6 Useful Features To Know About When Using Starlink's App

Starlink is designed to be quick and easy to set up yourself, removing the need to hire an expert and shell out extra cash, which is especially useful if you're out in the middle of nowhere. A major part of making this hassle-free DIY installation possible is the Starlink app, which conveniently works with all the Starlink dishes. With the help of the app, you can easily find the best unobstructed spot to place the dish, correct its alignment to better connect with the satellites, and configure your new Wi-Fi network. Once you have Starlink set up and working, you can use the app to manage your account and check for outages.

But there's more to the Starlink app than installation, account settings, and service monitoring. It comes with several features that you might find useful on a day-to-day basis. Here are six of the handy Starlink app tools you should try out.