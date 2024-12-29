Starlink Can Map The Wi-Fi Coverage In Your Home - Here's How To Use It

With the Internet now such a prevalent element of daily life, finding the right provider to use its various tools has become a struggle for many. There are several major Internet providers in the United States alone to choose from, each delivering their services at different price points, speeds, and with varying amounts of equipment. One of the more recent additions to this roster is the SpaceX-owned Starlink, which formally launched in 2019 and has swiftly risen to prominence in the digital world.

Not long after Starlink's first set of satellites were sent into the atmosphere, the company's Internet became available for the first time. Fast forward a few years, and Starlink is now a well-known player in the Internet game with reportedly millions of active users across 100 countries. Starlink has launched its first satellites for cell phone service as well, further extending its reach. At this point, it can do a myriad of things aside from just delivering Internet access, such as aiding first responders during disasters, improving navigation systems, and even being used to map the Wi-Fi coverage within your own home.

Not only is mapping your home's Wi-Fi coverage possible with Starlink, but it's not too difficult. Here's how you can use this feature yourself.

